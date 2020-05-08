Global Elderly Care Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global elderly care market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period to 2025. Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising patient pool for chronic illness in ageing population, rising awareness of home care services, increasing geriatric population, Insurance coverage and government initiatives to provide cost-effective medical treatment for ageing population. Global elderly care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Elderly Care market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges.

Elderly Care market research report delivers comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market.

Global elderly care market competition by top players include – Koninklijke Philips N.V. dominated the home healthcare market accounting largest market share followed by RIGHT AT HOME, LLC. and BAYADA Home Health Care along with other players such as Hanami Residential, EXTENDICARE, Amedisy, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Almost Family Encompass Health Corporation, Kindred Healthcare, Inc., LHC Group, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Compassus, Econ Healthcare Group, Trinity Health, Rosewood Care Group, Interim HealthCare, United Medicare Pte Ltd, Exceptional Living Centres

The global elderly care market is segmented based on products type into two segments; housing and assistive devices and pharmaceuticals. In 2018, housing and assistive devices products segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 6.6%.

The global elderly care market is segmented in service into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2018, homecare segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR. Homecare is further sub segmented into health care, non-medical care.

