Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2318198

E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.

The global market for e-waste recycling and reuse services is at a nascent stage at present and is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period. The growing awareness among consumers regarding the conservation of health and environment is the primary factor augmenting the growth of the global market. In addition, stringent regulations and rules for e-waste management are expected to encourage the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing participation of the leading electronics manufacturers in e-waste recycling and reuse services is estimated to generate potential opportunities for key players.

Among the key geographical segments, Europe is expected to emerge as a leading region in the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market, thanks to rigid regulations for e-waste recovery. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit lucrative opportunities for key players in the near future. The availability of cheap labor and a large quantity of e-waste in China and other developing regions of Asia Pacific are estimated to drive the demand for e-waste recycling and reuse services in the coming years.

In 2017, the global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Lifespan Technology

SIMS Recycling

Stena Techno World

Electronic Recyclers

CRT Recycling

Cimelia Resource

Tectonics

MBA Polymers

Umicore

GEEP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Recycled Metals

Recycled Plastics

Recycled Silica

Other Recycled Components

Market segment by Application, split into

Household Appliances

IT and Telecommunications Products

Entertainment Devices

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-e-waste-recycling-and-reuse-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Recycled Metals

1.4.3 Recycled Plastics

1.4.4 Recycled Silica

1.4.5 Other Recycled Components

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Household Appliances

1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications Products

1.5.4 Entertainment Devices

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size

2.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in China

7.3 China E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in India

10.3 India E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Lifespan Technology

12.1.1 Lifespan Technology Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction

12.1.4 Lifespan Technology Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Lifespan Technology Recent Development

12.2 SIMS Recycling

12.2.1 SIMS Recycling Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction

12.2.4 SIMS Recycling Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SIMS Recycling Recent Development

12.3 Stena Techno World

12.3.1 Stena Techno World Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction

12.3.4 Stena Techno World Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Stena Techno World Recent Development

12.4 Electronic Recyclers

12.4.1 Electronic Recyclers Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction

12.4.4 Electronic Recyclers Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Electronic Recyclers Recent Development

12.5 CRT Recycling

12.5.1 CRT Recycling Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction

12.5.4 CRT Recycling Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 CRT Recycling Recent Development

12.6 Cimelia Resource

12.6.1 Cimelia Resource Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction

12.6.4 Cimelia Resource Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Cimelia Resource Recent Development

12.7 Tectonics

12.7.1 Tectonics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction

12.7.4 Tectonics Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Tectonics Recent Development

12.8 MBA Polymers

12.8.1 MBA Polymers Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction

12.8.4 MBA Polymers Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 MBA Polymers Recent Development

12.9 Umicore

12.9.1 Umicore Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction

12.9.4 Umicore Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Umicore Recent Development

12.10 GEEP

12.10.1 GEEP Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction

12.10.4 GEEP Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 GEEP Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2318198

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155