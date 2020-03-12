Global E-textbook Rental Market 2020 by Trend, Type, Application, Major Players and Forecast 2025

The Global E-textbook Rental Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The E-textbook Rental market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the E-textbook Rental market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global E-textbook Rental market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-textbook Rental market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

E-textbooks are the digital versions of printed books. With the growing penetration of the Internet, advances in technology, and increasing affordability, e-textbooks have emerged. This has given rise to the global e-textbooks rental market. The market has many publishers and rental service providers of e-textbooks.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the e-textbook rental market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of many start-ups and e-textbook rental service providers in the region and the growing adoption of digital textbooks in the higher education segment, will drive the growth of the e-book rental market in this region.

In 2017, the global E-textbook Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bloomsbury

CengageBrain

Chegg

TextbookRush

Alibris

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

BookRenter

Barnes & Noble

IndiaReads

iFlipd

Oyster

Scribd

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pay-as-You-Go Models

Subscription Models

Market segment by Application, split into

Non-Academic Segment

Academic Segment

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of E-textbook Rental in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-textbook Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

E-textbook Rental Manufacturers

E-textbook Rental Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

E-textbook Rental Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the E-textbook Rental market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global E-textbook Rental Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of E-textbook Rental

1.1 E-textbook Rental Market Overview

1.1.1 E-textbook Rental Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 E-textbook Rental Market by Type

1.3.1 Pay-as-You-Go Models

1.3.2 Subscription Models

1.4 E-textbook Rental Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Non-Academic Segment

1.4.2 Academic Segment

Chapter Two: Global E-textbook Rental Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 E-textbook Rental Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Bloomsbury

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 CengageBrain

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Chegg

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 TextbookRush

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Alibris

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Amazon Kindle Unlimited

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 BookRenter

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Barnes & Noble

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 IndiaReads

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 iFlipd

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Oyster

3.12 Scribd

Chapter Four: Global E-textbook Rental Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of E-textbook Rental in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of E-textbook Rental

Chapter Five: United States E-textbook Rental Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States E-textbook Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States E-textbook Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States E-textbook Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe E-textbook Rental Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe E-textbook Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe E-textbook Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe E-textbook Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China E-textbook Rental Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China E-textbook Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China E-textbook Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China E-textbook Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan E-textbook Rental Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan E-textbook Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan E-textbook Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan E-textbook Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia E-textbook Rental Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia E-textbook Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia E-textbook Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia E-textbook Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India E-textbook Rental Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India E-textbook Rental Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India E-textbook Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India E-textbook Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States E-textbook Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe E-textbook Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China E-textbook Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan E-textbook Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia E-textbook Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India E-textbook Rental Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: E-textbook Rental Market Dynamics

12.1 E-textbook Rental Market Opportunities

12.2 E-textbook Rental Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 E-textbook Rental Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 E-textbook Rental Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

