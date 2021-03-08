Global E-Scooter/Moped And E-Motorcycle Market Industry Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2025

Global e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 35.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of e- scooter and growing government support to back electric scooters are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market are Hero Electric, Vmoto Limited, The Electrotherm Group, Inc., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd., Energica Motor Company, Piaggio & C. SpA, Niu International., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, H-D, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Avan Motors India, Čezeta, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd, GOVECS AG, Gogoro Inc., Johammer e-mobility GmbH, Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co.,Ltd., Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co.,Ltd, Emflux Motors and others.

Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market By Type (Sealed Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion), Distance Covered (Below 75 Miles, 75–100 Miles, Above 100 Miles), Vehicle Type (E-Scooter/Moped, E-Motorcycle), Voltage Type (36V, 48V, 60V, 72V), Technology Type (Plug- In, Battery), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-e-scooter-moped-and-e-motorcycle-market&skp

Market Definition: Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market

Electric scooters and motorcycles are plug in electric vehicles which usually have to two or three wheels. They use need battery to run and the electricity is usually stored on board in rechargeable battery. They have the ability to cover distance from below 75 miles to more than 100 miles. These electric vehicles are equipped with lithium-ion batteries and are rechargeable in nature. They are cost effective because they don’t run on fuel or petrol. The increasing demand for environment friendly ride is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Low maintenance and operating cost of the electric wheelers is driving the market growth

Increasing government incentives and subsidies on electric vehicles will also propel the market growth

Rising demand for eco-friendly transportation among population will also drive the market growth

Low cost of the lead acid battery will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of proper charging infrastructure will restrain the market growth

Strict government rules and regulation associated with use of electric vehicle will also hamper the market growth

Dearth of power output and availability of limited range is another factor restricting the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market

By Type

Sealed Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion

By Distance Covered

Below 75 Miles

75–100 Miles

Above 100 Miles

By Vehicle Type

E-Scooter/Moped

E-Motorcycle

By Voltage Type

36V

48V

60V

72V

By Technology Type

Plug- In

Battery

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Hero Electric

Vmoto Limited

The Electrotherm Group

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.

Energica Motor Company

Piaggio & C. SpA

Niu International.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

H-D

AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.

LTD

Avan Motors India

And More…..Get Detailed TOC @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-e-scooter-moped-and-e-motorcycle-market&skp

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, 22Kymco announced the launch of their new iFlow electric scooter which consist of features such as LED tail lamp, LED headlamps, and turn indicators and also consist of Bluetooth and cloud connectivity features. This new scooter is available in six different colors such as raisin black, silver, white dove, couture brown, rogue matt blue and moonlight silver. It also have swappable lithium- ion battery which have the ability to get charged in an hour

In March 2019, Avan Motors India announced the launch of their new electric scooter Trend E which is the part of the companies Xero series of electric scooters. This new scooter has the ability to cover distance 60km in single battery and 110 km in double battery. It also have lithium- ion- battery which can be charged in just two to four hours. They are available in color combination such as white- blue, red- black, and black- red

Competitive Analysis:

Global e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]