Global Drum Liner Market 2020 by global industry trends, sales revenue, industry growth, development status, top leaders, future plans and opportunity assessment 2025

Market Segmentation:

The global drum liner market can be segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, by size, by product type, by end-use and by region. On the basis of material type drum liner market can be segmented into Polyethylene (PE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyester (PET), Polyamide (PA), liner blend polythene, Medium Density Polythene (MDPE), Metallocene Polythene (MPE), degradable polythene, woven polypropylene, biodegradable polythene, and co-extruded plastic bags. On the basis of packaging type drum liner market can be segmented into flexible drum liner, rigid drum liner and semi-rigid drum liner. On the basis of size drum liner market can be segmented into 10 to 25 liters, 25 to 40 liters, 40 to 55 liters, and above 55 liters. On the basis of product type drum liner market can be segmented into shrink liner, round bottom liner, flat bottom liner, elastic drum liners and others. On the basis of applications drum liner market can be segmented into chemicals and flammables, adhesives, inks & coatings, food products including greases and oils, cosmetic materials, and others. On the basis of region, the global bundling film has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Drum Liner Market – Market Dynamics:

Growth in demand for drum liner is expected to grow steadily for several reasons. Increasing demand for flexible packaging is one of the major reason which is driving the growth of drum liner. Moreover, increasing disposable income and purchasing power of consumers are in turn expected to lead to increasing demand for convenient and cost-effective carry bags. Furthermore, existence of big and small retailers and increasing consumer preference for using cheap local products has created a highly competitive environment for big brands of drum liners. Also, increasing awareness among consumers about protecting the environment followed by strict regulatory landscape imposing bans on single use plastic bags, adoption of green and ecofriendly and reusable plastic bags & sacks is gaining traction.

Drum Liner Market – Regional Outlook

Drum liner market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Among these region, North America, and Europe is expected to collectively dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to huge retail industry. However, many multinational packaging companies are ramping up their investments in Asia Pacific to tap the growing needs of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region and government support towards boosting manufacturing ecosystem. Furthermore, Asia Pacific rise in prominence has resulted in organizational changes – many new packaging entrants have emerged over the last few years, and many leading companies has set up their retail outlet in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be primarily driven by China, Japan, and India . Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness slow and steady growth over the forecast period. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are expected to create market opportunities for companies involved in intravenous product packaging.

Drum Liner Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the drum liner market are Allied Plastics, Berry Plastic Corporation, Clorox Australia Pty Limited, Terdex, Toray Industries, Treofan Germany GmbH & Co., SMEC Limited, Cosmoplast, Heyuan Ruijian Plastic Products Co., Ltd., International Plastics, Kemii Garbage Bag Co. Ltd., Luban Pack, Novplasta, S.R.O., Steiner Electric Company, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Bolloré Group, and Shanghai Xishu Electronic Material Company Ltd., Weifang Wellform Packaging Industry & Trade Co. Ltd., Tongcheng Tianbai Plastic Co., Ltd., Anhui Province Tianle Plastic Co., Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



