Global Drug – Device Combination Market 2020 Demand, Business Strategies, Current Trends And Efficient Techniques, Forecast 2025

Global Drug–Device Combination Market is expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR in the forecast period of 2018-2025 to an estimated value of USD 188.2 billion by the end of the year 2025, from its initial base value of USD 105.4 billion in the base year of 2017.

Some of the major players operating in global drug-device combination market includes Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Baxter International Inc., Allergan, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Stryker, 3M, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Biomet Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Terumo Corporation, Pinnacle Biologics Inc., Mylan N.V., Medline Industries Inc.,

Key Developments in the Market:

Propeller Health, received US FDA’s clearance, in November 2016 to market its Propeller platform in combination with GlaxoSmithKline’s Ellipta inhaler. Collaboration between Propeller and GlaxoSmithKline in December 2015 produced the sensor for Ellipta which was researched and developed by both the companies’.

US FDA established the Combination Products Policy Council (CPPC) in 2016, helping to modernize the review process and improve the communication between agency centers. The council formed also helps in resolving the disagreements amongst the parties, related to any approval or clearances and sponsorship/activities.

Research objectives of the drug-device combination market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the drug-device combination market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the demand of higher efficiency products

Better results ratio and efficient diagnosis

Major growth opportunities in US because of their favourable healthcare reforms

Pre-planning and strategizing in the manufacturing of these products

Developing economic regions of Asia-Pacific zone hindering the overall CAGR

Market Segmentation: Global Drug – Device Combination Market

By Product

(Infusion Pumps, Orthopedic Combination Products, Photodynamic Therapy Devices, Transdermal Patches, Drug Eluting Stents, Wound Care Products, Inhalers, Antimicrobial Catheters),

Application

(Cardio-Vascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Laboratories, Home-Care),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

