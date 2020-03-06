Global Drone Market 2020 Evolving Opportunities and Industry Trends

According to a recent research study ”Drone Market, By Application (Mapping and surveys, Filming and Photography, Inspection and Maintenance, Surveillance and monitoring, others), By Product (Hybrid, Rotary Blade, Fixed Wing) By End User (Media and Entertainment, Real Estate and Construction, Delivery and Logistics) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026” published by Data Library Research, the Drone Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Drone Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Drone Market: Aeronavics Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., Aeryon Labs Inc., DJI, Draganfly Innovations Inc., EHANG, Intel Corporation, Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk, YUNEEC

Market Overview

These Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are finding growing application across the energy sectors, entertainment, and agriculture which is ultimately anticipated to impact the growth of the market. Primarily viewed as a military device, drones have established a noteworthy presence in commercial world in the past few years.

One of the important factors driving their demand in the commercial sectors is that these devices have the ability to complete hazardous tasks, such as examining utility pipelines, with cost-effectiveness and advanced precision as compared to conventional approaches. Newer drone-supportive guidelines by government bodies globally are anticipated to lower the entry obstructions for the new start-ups and the innovators in the drone market.

Competitor overview

Some of the noticeable companies operating in the global drone market are DJI; Xiaomi; AeroVironment Inc.; Parrot Drones SAS; 3D Robotics; EHANG.Increasing and INSITU; funding by collaborations and Venture Capitals (VCs) with technology giants and government agencies are anticipated to create a number of growth opportunities for the market players. Technology licensing, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are few of the key strategies accepted by the players to gain competitive edge.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Drone Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Drone Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Drone players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Drone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AeroMobil

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview

12.1.3 Product Offerings

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Strategy

12.2 Airbus S.A.S

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financial Overview

Continued…..

