Global Driveline Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Driveline Market
Global driveline market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing environmental concerns and rising awareness regarding electric vehicles are the major factor for the growth of this market.
Key Market Competitors: Global Driveline Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global driveline market are Melrose Industries PLC, Schaeffler Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Limited, BorgWarner Inc, Hitachi, Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION, Valeo, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Ford Motor Company, AVL, Volkswagen.
Global Driveline Market By Vehicle Type (Hybrid Vehicles, Plug-In Electric Hybrid, Battery Electric Vehicle, ICE Vehicles), Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission, Dual Clutch Transmission, Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission), Final Drive (Differential, E- Axle), Motor Output for Electric Vehicle (45–100 kW, 101–250 kW, >250 kW), Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive), Architecture (Series, Parallel, Power Split, EV Driveline), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Definition: Global Driveline Market
Driveline or drivetrain are that part of the motor vehicle which usually have the parts of the powertrain except for engine. They are mainly used to provide power to the driving wheels. They usually consist of universal joints and drive shaft. They have different component depend upon the type of type of vehicles like automatic transmission car consist of propeller shaft, rear axle, torque converter, transmission among others.
Market Drivers:
- Rising trend of parallel hybrid architecture is the major factor driving market growth
- Increasing adoption of new technologies like E-Axle and E-CVT in electric vehicles is another factor driving market growth
- Rising demand for electric buses and trucks will propel market growth
- Use of alternate materials for overall weight reduction so that new technologies can be used in electric vehicles will also act as a driver for this market growth
Market Restraints:
- Unavailability of proper charging facilities of electric vehicles will hamper the market growth
- High price of the driveline vehicles will hinder market growth
- High research and development cost will also act as restrain for this market growth
This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Driveline Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.
Table Of Contents: Global Driveline Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2018, Dana Inc. announced that they are going to acquire driveline division of GKN plc. This acquisition will help the Dana to strengthen their position in vehicle drive systems and will help them to lead in electric propulsion. With new technologies company can serve better services to their customers.
- In December 2016, Konecranes announced the launch of their new driveline technology Power Drive system which has the ability to deliver save 25% fuel without affecting the power of the machine. It consists of hydraulic system which can reduce fuel consumption and noise pollution. This new launch will prove to be very useful for the customer as it will help them to save fuel costs.
Competitive Analysis: Global Driveline Market
Global driveline market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of driveline market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
