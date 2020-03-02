Global Door Phone Market 2020 by Latest Trends, Sales Analysis, Market Drivers, Key Players and Regional Forecast Outlook till 2025

Door phones are a necessity in a modern household. They are simple in structure and are relatively inexpensive. Door phones can be used for both voice communication as well as video communication and are used in apartments, single-family residences or residential buildings, and others. Door phones can also be used in factories as well as different communities to identify the visitors. Video door phone is constructed using power line communication channels. Door phones installed indoors are linked to video door phones outside via the power line.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in the market is the growing construction of residential properties in the US. There has been a surge in residential construction in the US over the last few years and this is anticipated to boost the demand for the installation of door phones for security purposes in the privately-owned houses over the next several years.

The global door phone market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of over 300 vendors operating and selling door phones across the wrold. The market leaders prioritize product innovation by focusing on R&D facilities and investments. Several new entrants also have a presence in the global door phone market. While the leading vendors have larger resources and diversified distribution networks, smaller companies are entering into partnerships with global distributors. The majority of smaller vendors lack strong retail presence, which limits them mostly to online selling. In contrast, larger global players have a comparative advantage in terms of global presence and brand recognition.

In 2018, the global Door Phone market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Door Phone status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Door Phone development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aiphone

FERMAX

Honeywell

Legrand

Panasonic

1byone Products

ABB Genway

Axis Communications

Guangdong Anjubao

Hikvision

FARBELL

Samsung

Schneider

TCS

Urmet Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Audio

Video

Market segment by Application, split into

Apartments

Single-family residences

Residential buildings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

