The Global Docker Monitoring market was valued at USD 217 million in 2019, and now it is projected to reach USD 1829 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35.6%, during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The imminent requirement for monitoring health status of docker containers to avoid system outages and surging demand to optimize application performance across the dynamic container environment, are the factors responsible for driving the growth of the market.

Docker monitoring is the process of keeping track of the operation of a containerized application. Containers are of an ephemeral nature and are tricky to monitor compared to traditional applications running on virtual servers or bare metal servers. Yet container monitoring is a crucial capability required for applications built on modern microservices architectures to make sure most efficient performance.

Docker monitoring tools should not be confused with orchestration tools. Orchestration tools control the lifecycle of containers and are needed for deployment and scaling purposes.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Docker monitoring comes with various advantages such as identifying issues proactively to avoid system outages, monitoring time-series data to help applications run better, and implement changes safely by catching problems early and resolving issues quickly. These advantages are expected to drive the market growth, during the forecast period.

It comes with easy access to libraries of existing languages, which is further expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

However, the core Docker platform is open source, few container products doesn’t work with other ones — usually because of competition between the companies that back them. For example, OpenShift, Red Hat’s container-as-a-service platform, only works with the Kubernetes orchestrator.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players include Dynatrace (US), AppDynamics (US), New Relic (US), Broadcom (US), Microsoft (US), Datadog (US), Sysdig (US), Splunk (US), BMC Software (US), IBM (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Oracle (US), ScienceLogic (US), SolarWinds (US), Micro Focus (US), ManageEngine (US), Wavefront (US), Instana (US), Centreon (US), and Sumo Logic (US).

The global Docker Monitoring market has been segmented on the basis of:

Component

Solution

Services

Deployment Types

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical

Information Technology (IT) and telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

eCommerce and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others (Manufacturing, Government, and Energy and Utilities)

Regions

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Docker Monitoring Market Overview Global Docker Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Docker Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Docker Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Docker Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Docker Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Docker Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Docker Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Docker Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Docker Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

