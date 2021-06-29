Global DNA Forensic Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2025

This report studies the global DNA Forensic market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global DNA Forensic market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Laboratory Corporation

Promega

GE Healthcare

QIAGEN

LGC Forensics

Morpho (Safran)

NEC

ZyGEM

Applied DNA Sciences Inc





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Application, DNA Forensic can be split into

Law Enforcement

Biodefense

Healthcare

Physical Security





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of DNA Forensic in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DNA Forensic are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

DNA Forensic Manufacturers

DNA Forensic Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

DNA Forensic Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the DNA Forensic market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of DNA Forensic

1.1 DNA Forensic Market Overview

1.1.1 DNA Forensic Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global DNA Forensic Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 DNA Forensic Market by End Users/Application

1.3.1 Law Enforcement

1.3.2 Biodefense

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Physical Security

Chapter Two: Global DNA Forensic Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 DNA Forensic Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Roche

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 DNA Forensic Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 DNA Forensic Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Illumina

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 DNA Forensic Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Agilent Technologies

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 DNA Forensic Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Laboratory Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 DNA Forensic Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Promega

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 DNA Forensic Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 GE Healthcare

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 DNA Forensic Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 QIAGEN

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 DNA Forensic Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 LGC Forensics

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 DNA Forensic Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Morpho (Safran)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 DNA Forensic Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 NEC

3.12 ZyGEM

3.13 Applied DNA Sciences Inc

Chapter Four: Global DNA Forensic Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global DNA Forensic Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.2 Potential Application of DNA Forensic in Future

4.3 Top Consumer/End Users of DNA Forensic

Chapter Five: United States DNA Forensic Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States DNA Forensic Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States DNA Forensic Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States DNA Forensic Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe DNA Forensic Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe DNA Forensic Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe DNA Forensic Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe DNA Forensic Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China DNA Forensic Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China DNA Forensic Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China DNA Forensic Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China DNA Forensic Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan DNA Forensic Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan DNA Forensic Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan DNA Forensic Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan DNA Forensic Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia DNA Forensic Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia DNA Forensic Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia DNA Forensic Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia DNA Forensic Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India DNA Forensic Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India DNA Forensic Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India DNA Forensic Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India DNA Forensic Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global DNA Forensic Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States DNA Forensic Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe DNA Forensic Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China DNA Forensic Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan DNA Forensic Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia DNA Forensic Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India DNA Forensic Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global DNA Forensic Market Size (Value) by Application (2018-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future

Chapter Twelve: DNA Forensic Market Dynamics

12.1 DNA Forensic Market Opportunities

12.2 DNA Forensic Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 DNA Forensic Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 DNA Forensic Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

