Global District Cooling Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Applications, Types, CAGR, and Market Assessment, Forecast until 2026

Global District Cooling Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the global district cooling market is dominated by Tabreed, followed by Empower, Emicool, Veolia, SNS-Lavalin, Fortum, Keppel Corporation Limited, Ramboll Group A/S, SHINRYO CORPORATION, Siemens AG and others.

Global District Cooling Market, By Production Technique (Electric Chillers, Absorption Chillers, Free Cooling), Usage (Storage, Production, Distribution), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global District Cooling Market

The global district cooling market is segmented based on production technique into electric chillers, absorption chillers and free cooling. In 2018, electric chillers segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The global district cooling market is segmented based on flavour into storage, production and distribution. In 2018, storage segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The global district cooling market is segmented based on end user into three notable segments; industrial, commercial and residential. The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into factories, production plant and others. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into retail, healthcare, office, airport, education and government. In 2018, industrial segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Empower

Emicool

Veolia

SNS-Lavalin

Fortum

Keppel Corporation Limited

Ramboll Group A/S

SHINRYO CORPORATION

Siemens AG

Key Drivers: Global District Cooling Market

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of hot climatic conditions in Middle East region, growing infrastructure investments.

Competitive Analysis:

District Cooling Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobility as a service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: District Cooling Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

