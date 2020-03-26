Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2020-2025:Share, Types, Trends, Products & Services, Innovative Technologies and Future Growth Opportunities

Description

Disposable Medical Gloves are disposable gloves used during medical examinations and procedures that help prevent contamination between caregivers and patients are made of different polymers including latex, nitrile rubber, vinyl and neoprene; they come unpowered, or powdered with cornstarch to lubricate the gloves, making them easier to put on the hands. There are two main types of gloves: exam and surgical.

The global Disposable Medical Gloves market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Disposable Medical Gloves by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

PVC Gloves

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Hartalega

Ansell

Medline

Semperit

Top Glove

Supermax

YTY GROUP

Cardinal Health

Medicom

ARISTA

KIRGEN

Kossan

HL Rubber Industries

Rubbercare

Bluesail

Jaysun Glove

Jiangsu Cureguard Glove

Shangdong Yuyuan

Zhanjiang jiali

Motex

Ningbo Tianshun

Qingdao Heli

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Disposable Medical Gloves Industry

Figure Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Disposable Medical Gloves

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Disposable Medical Gloves

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Disposable Medical Gloves

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Disposable Medical Gloves Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Latex Gloves

Table Major Company List of Latex Gloves

3.1.2 Nitrile Gloves

Table Major Company List of Nitrile Gloves

3.1.3 PVC Gloves

Table Major Company List of PVC Gloves

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Hartalega (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Hartalega Profile

Table Hartalega Overview List

4.1.2 Hartalega Products & Services

4.1.3 Hartalega Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hartalega (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Ansell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Ansell Profile

Table Ansell Overview List

4.2.2 Ansell Products & Services

4.2.3 Ansell Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ansell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Medline (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Medline Profile

Table Medline Overview List

4.3.2 Medline Products & Services

4.3.3 Medline Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Medline (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Semperit (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Semperit Profile

Table Semperit Overview List

4.4.2 Semperit Products & Services

4.4.3 Semperit Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Semperit (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Top Glove (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Top Glove Profile

Table Top Glove Overview List

4.5.2 Top Glove Products & Services

4.5.3 Top Glove Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Top Glove (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Supermax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Supermax Profile

Table Supermax Overview List

4.6.2 Supermax Products & Services

4.6.3 Supermax Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Supermax (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 YTY GROUP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 YTY GROUP Profile

Table YTY GROUP Overview List

4.7.2 YTY GROUP Products & Services

4.7.3 YTY GROUP Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of YTY GROUP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Cardinal Health (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Cardinal Health Profile

Table Cardinal Health Overview List

4.8.2 Cardinal Health Products & Services

4.8.3 Cardinal Health Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cardinal Health (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Medicom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Medicom Profile

Table Medicom Overview List

4.9.2 Medicom Products & Services

4.9.3 Medicom Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Medicom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 ARISTA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 ARISTA Profile

Table ARISTA Overview List

4.10.2 ARISTA Products & Services

4.10.3 ARISTA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ARISTA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 KIRGEN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 KIRGEN Profile

Table KIRGEN Overview List

4.11.2 KIRGEN Products & Services

4.11.3 KIRGEN Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KIRGEN (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Kossan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Kossan Profile

Table Kossan Overview List

4.12.2 Kossan Products & Services

4.12.3 Kossan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kossan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 HL Rubber Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 HL Rubber Industries Profile

Table HL Rubber Industries Overview List

4.13.2 HL Rubber Industries Products & Services

4.13.3 HL Rubber Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HL Rubber Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Rubbercare (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Rubbercare Profile

Table Rubbercare Overview List

4.14.2 Rubbercare Products & Services

4.14.3 Rubbercare Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rubbercare (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Bluesail (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Bluesail Profile

Table Bluesail Overview List

4.15.2 Bluesail Products & Services

4.15.3 Bluesail Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bluesail (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Jaysun Glove (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Jaysun Glove Profile

Table Jaysun Glove Overview List

4.16.2 Jaysun Glove Products & Services

4.16.3 Jaysun Glove Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jaysun Glove (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Jiangsu Cureguard Glove (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Jiangsu Cureguard Glove Profile

Table Jiangsu Cureguard Glove Overview List

4.17.2 Jiangsu Cureguard Glove Products & Services

4.17.3 Jiangsu Cureguard Glove Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jiangsu Cureguard Glove (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Shangdong Yuyuan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Shangdong Yuyuan Profile

Table Shangdong Yuyuan Overview List

4.18.2 Shangdong Yuyuan Products & Services

4.18.3 Shangdong Yuyuan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shangdong Yuyuan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Zhanjiang jiali (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Zhanjiang jiali Profile

Table Zhanjiang jiali Overview List

4.19.2 Zhanjiang jiali Products & Services

4.19.3 Zhanjiang jiali Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zhanjiang jiali (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Motex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Motex Profile

Table Motex Overview List

4.20.2 Motex Products & Services

4.20.3 Motex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Motex (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Ningbo Tianshun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Ningbo Tianshun Profile

Table Ningbo Tianshun Overview List

4.21.2 Ningbo Tianshun Products & Services

4.21.3 Ningbo Tianshun Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ningbo Tianshun (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Qingdao Heli (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Qingdao Heli Profile

Table Qingdao Heli Overview List

4.22.2 Qingdao Heli Products & Services

4.22.3 Qingdao Heli Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Qingdao Heli (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Disposable Medical Gloves Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Disposable Medical Gloves Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Disposable Medical Gloves Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Gloves MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Disposable Medical Gloves Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Examination Gloves

Figure Disposable Medical Gloves Demand in Examination Gloves, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Disposable Medical Gloves Demand in Examination Gloves, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Surgical Gloves

Figure Disposable Medical Gloves Demand in Surgical Gloves, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Disposable Medical Gloves Demand in Surgical Gloves, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Others

Figure Disposable Medical Gloves Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Disposable Medical Gloves Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Disposable Medical Gloves Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Disposable Medical Gloves Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Disposable Medical Gloves Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Disposable Medical Gloves Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Disposable Medical Gloves Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Disposable Medical Gloves Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Disposable Medical Gloves Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Disposable Medical Gloves Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Disposable Medical Gloves Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Disposable Medical Gloves Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

