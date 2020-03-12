Global Dispersants Industry 2020-2025 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast Research

The Global Dispersants Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% till 2025. The market is segmented into end user, and region. The market is basically driven by the increasing demand from oil & gas, paper, paint, detergents, pharmaceutical, agriculture and automotive end-use industries globally.

Dispersants are used as an additives for an easier and stable suspension of particles in liquids. It helps to improve fluids workability by reducing the viscosity of dispersion. The properties are responsible for growing demand of dispersants from both existing and emerging end-user industries, thus driving the market.

Construction industry holds greatest piece of the pie in the global dispersants market and thus growing construction is relied upon to drive the market over the forecast period. Expanding utilization of dispersants in cement preparation is relied upon to fuel the market development. Developing economies, for example, India, Brazil, Mexico and so forth are relied upon to give new chances to the market development during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period, owing to the presence of international players in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market includes BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Arkema Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, End user, Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, End user, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Dispersants manufacturers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

