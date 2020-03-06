Global Discrete Devices Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Discrete Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Discrete Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Discrete Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Fairchild Semiconductor

NXP

ON Semiconductor

Rohm

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

Vishay

Central Semiconductor

EIC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transistor

Diode

TRIAC

LED

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Automobile

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Discrete Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Discrete Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Discrete Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Discrete Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Transistor

1.4.3 Diode

1.4.4 TRIAC

1.4.5 LED

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Discrete Devices Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automobile

1.5.3 ICT

1.5.4 Consumer Electronics

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Discrete Devices Market Size

2.2 Discrete Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Discrete Devices Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Discrete Devices Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Discrete Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Discrete Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Discrete Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Discrete Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Discrete Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Discrete Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Discrete Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Discrete Devices Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Discrete Devices Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Discrete Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Discrete Devices Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Discrete Devices Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Discrete Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Discrete Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Discrete Devices Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Discrete Devices Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Discrete Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Discrete Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Discrete Devices Key Players in China

7.3 China Discrete Devices Market Size by Type

7.4 China Discrete Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Discrete Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Discrete Devices Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Discrete Devices Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Discrete Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Discrete Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Discrete Devices Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Discrete Devices Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Discrete Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Discrete Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Discrete Devices Key Players in India

10.3 India Discrete Devices Market Size by Type

10.4 India Discrete Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Discrete Devices Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Discrete Devices Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Discrete Devices Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Discrete Devices Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Fairchild Semiconductor

12.1.1 Fairchild Semiconductor Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Discrete Devices Introduction

12.1.4 Fairchild Semiconductor Revenue in Discrete Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Fairchild Semiconductor Recent Development

12.2 NXP

12.2.1 NXP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Discrete Devices Introduction

12.2.4 NXP Revenue in Discrete Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 NXP Recent Development

12.3 ON Semiconductor

12.3.1 ON Semiconductor Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Discrete Devices Introduction

12.3.4 ON Semiconductor Revenue in Discrete Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

12.4 Rohm

12.4.1 Rohm Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Discrete Devices Introduction

12.4.4 Rohm Revenue in Discrete Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Rohm Recent Development

12.5 STMicroelectronics

12.5.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Discrete Devices Introduction

12.5.4 STMicroelectronics Revenue in Discrete Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.6 Toshiba

12.6.1 Toshiba Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Discrete Devices Introduction

12.6.4 Toshiba Revenue in Discrete Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.7 Vishay

12.7.1 Vishay Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Discrete Devices Introduction

12.7.4 Vishay Revenue in Discrete Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Vishay Recent Development

12.8 Central Semiconductor

12.8.1 Central Semiconductor Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Discrete Devices Introduction

12.8.4 Central Semiconductor Revenue in Discrete Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Central Semiconductor Recent Development

12.9 EIC

12.9.1 EIC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Discrete Devices Introduction

12.9.4 EIC Revenue in Discrete Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 EIC Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

