Global Direct Carrier Billing Market 2020-2025 Companies Bango, Boku, Centili (Infobip), Digital Turbine, DIMOCO, DOCOMO Digital, Fortumo, Infomedia, Netsize (Gemalto), NTH Mobile, txtNation

Global Direct Carrier Billing Market research report analyzes the several products and services, market status, market outlook of a several regions across the world. In addition to this, the Direct Carrier Billing report studies the leading players in the worldwide market. Also, Direct Carrier Billing market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The report splits the Direct Carrier Billing Market by product type, end user, application, and geographical regions.

This report studies the global Direct Carrier Billing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Direct Carrier Billing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Direct carrier billing (“DCB”) is an online payment method. It allows users to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone bill. This payment method is available to all smartphone and feature phone owners. The only thing needed to confirm payments is a device with a SIM card.

Direct carrier billing provides a bigger payment coverage than traditional payment methods like credit cards. In countries like India, only 2% of all people have a credit card. Globally, there is only 1 credit card owner per 5 mobile phone owners. Even in mature markets with high ownership of bank cards, consumers prefer to pay with direct carrier billing due to its simplicity and security.

In 2017, the global Direct Carrier Billing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bango

Boku

Centili (Infobip)

Digital Turbine

DIMOCO

DOCOMO Digital

Fortumo

Infomedia

Netsize (Gemalto)

NTH Mobile

txtNation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Games

Video Content

Music

ePublishing

Lifestyle Content

Market segment by Application, split into

Ticketing

Gambling

Physical Goods Purchases

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Direct Carrier Billing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct Carrier Billing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Direct Carrier Billing Manufacturers

Direct Carrier Billing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Direct Carrier Billing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Direct Carrier Billing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

