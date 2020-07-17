The global digital signal processors (DSP) market was valued at USD 10 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach over USD 18 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising penetration of internet coupled with smart devices worldwide.

Data contained in signals are processed so that it can be displayed, analyzed, and converted. Analog devices natural world signals such as sound, video, and position, which are then digitized utilizing analog to digital converters. Advanced sign processors (DSP) process this data at high speeds and feed it back for use in different applications. The signals can be processed using digital processing rapidly and with precision, which is one of the key benefits. Signals can be compressed for snappier transmission and can also be enhanced such as reverberation cancellation so as to give data that can’t be detected by humans while improving quality. DSP parts incorporate program memeory, data memory, compute engine and input-output.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising technological developments in the wireless infrastructure is driving the growth of the market.

Growing adoption of connected devices with increasing data traffic is a favorable factor driving the market growth.

Rising complexity due format management such as various bit rate is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market.

Increasing environmental concerns due e-waste disposal is a restraint in the market growth.

The unexplored markets of emerging economies and the use of latest technologies are opportunities for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the other key players operating in the market include Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation and Xilinx, Inc. The major market players gain edge in the market by activities of mergers & acquisitions and investing in research & development to offer various product offerings.

The global digital signal processors (DSP) market has been segmented on the basis of

Product types

32-bit Floating Point

16-bit Fixed Point

Cores

Single-core

Multi-core

End-users

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market Overview Global Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

