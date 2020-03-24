Global Digital Radio Frequency Market, Statistics, Growing Demand, Business Model, Trends, End User and Regional Outlook 2025

The Report takes stock of the Digital Radio Frequency Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Digital Radio Frequency market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
The digital radio frequency memory (DRFM) is a method for retransmitting and capturing the radio frequency signals and is utilized in jamming radar signals. It is an electronic mechanism attached on various defense units such as unmanned aerial systems (UAS), ground-based military units, and naval ships.
In 2018, the global Digital Radio Frequency market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Radio Frequency status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Radio Frequency development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airbus
Raytheon Company
BAE Systems
Rohde & Schwarz
Elbit Systems
Thales Group
Curtiss Wright
Israel Aerospace Industries
Northrop Grumman
Leonardo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Civil
Commercial
Defense
Market segment by Application, split into
Electronic Warfare Training
Electronic Warfare
Radar Test & Evaluation
Radio & Cellular Network Jamming
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Radio Frequency status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Radio Frequency development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Radio Frequency are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Radio Frequency Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Civil
1.4.3 Commercial
1.4.4 Defense
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Radio Frequency Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Electronic Warfare Training
1.5.3 Electronic Warfare
1.5.4 Radar Test & Evaluation
1.5.5 Radio & Cellular Network Jamming
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Radio Frequency Market Size
2.2 Digital Radio Frequency Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Radio Frequency Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Radio Frequency Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Radio Frequency Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Radio Frequency Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Radio Frequency Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Radio Frequency Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in China
7.3 China Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type
7.4 China Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in India
10.3 India Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type
10.4 India Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Airbus
12.1.1 Airbus Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction
12.1.4 Airbus Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Airbus Recent Development
12.2 Raytheon Company
12.2.1 Raytheon Company Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction
12.2.4 Raytheon Company Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Raytheon Company Recent Development
12.3 BAE Systems
12.3.1 BAE Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction
12.3.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BAE Systems Recent Development
12.4 Rohde & Schwarz
12.4.1 Rohde & Schwarz Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction
12.4.4 Rohde & Schwarz Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development
12.5 Elbit Systems
12.5.1 Elbit Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction
12.5.4 Elbit Systems Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development
12.6 Thales Group
12.6.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction
12.6.4 Thales Group Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.7 Curtiss Wright
12.7.1 Curtiss Wright Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction
12.7.4 Curtiss Wright Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Curtiss Wright Recent Development
12.8 Israel Aerospace Industries
12.8.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction
12.8.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Recent Development
12.9 Northrop Grumman
12.9.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction
12.9.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
12.10 Leonardo
12.10.1 Leonardo Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction
12.10.4 Leonardo Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Leonardo Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
