Global Digital Radio Frequency Market, Statistics, Growing Demand, Business Model, Trends, End User and Regional Outlook 2025

The Report takes stock of the Digital Radio Frequency Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Digital Radio Frequency market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

The digital radio frequency memory (DRFM) is a method for retransmitting and capturing the radio frequency signals and is utilized in jamming radar signals. It is an electronic mechanism attached on various defense units such as unmanned aerial systems (UAS), ground-based military units, and naval ships.

In 2018, the global Digital Radio Frequency market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Radio Frequency status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Radio Frequency development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus

Raytheon Company

BAE Systems

Rohde & Schwarz

Elbit Systems

Thales Group

Curtiss Wright

Israel Aerospace Industries

Northrop Grumman

Leonardo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Civil

Commercial

Defense

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronic Warfare Training

Electronic Warfare

Radar Test & Evaluation

Radio & Cellular Network Jamming

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Radio Frequency status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Radio Frequency development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Radio Frequency are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Radio Frequency Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Civil

1.4.3 Commercial

1.4.4 Defense

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Radio Frequency Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Electronic Warfare Training

1.5.3 Electronic Warfare

1.5.4 Radar Test & Evaluation

1.5.5 Radio & Cellular Network Jamming

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Radio Frequency Market Size

2.2 Digital Radio Frequency Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Radio Frequency Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Radio Frequency Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Radio Frequency Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Digital Radio Frequency Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Radio Frequency Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Radio Frequency Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in China

7.3 China Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type

7.4 China Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Radio Frequency Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Digital Radio Frequency Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Radio Frequency Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Airbus

12.1.1 Airbus Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction

12.1.4 Airbus Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Airbus Recent Development

12.2 Raytheon Company

12.2.1 Raytheon Company Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction

12.2.4 Raytheon Company Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Raytheon Company Recent Development

12.3 BAE Systems

12.3.1 BAE Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction

12.3.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.4 Rohde & Schwarz

12.4.1 Rohde & Schwarz Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction

12.4.4 Rohde & Schwarz Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development

12.5 Elbit Systems

12.5.1 Elbit Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction

12.5.4 Elbit Systems Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

12.6 Thales Group

12.6.1 Thales Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction

12.6.4 Thales Group Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Thales Group Recent Development

12.7 Curtiss Wright

12.7.1 Curtiss Wright Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction

12.7.4 Curtiss Wright Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Curtiss Wright Recent Development

12.8 Israel Aerospace Industries

12.8.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction

12.8.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Recent Development

12.9 Northrop Grumman

12.9.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction

12.9.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.10 Leonardo

12.10.1 Leonardo Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Radio Frequency Introduction

12.10.4 Leonardo Revenue in Digital Radio Frequency Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Leonardo Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

