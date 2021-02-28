Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size, Share, Types, Business Growth Factors, Future Guide, Openings, Innovation, Top Players, Demand & Forecast to 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3343329
Digital Out of Home or DOOH refers to digital media used for marketing purposes outside of the home. This excludes TV advertising and radio advertising, but includes digital signage.
According to this study, over the next five years the Digital OOH (DOOH) market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11150 million by 2024, from US$ 7379.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital OOH (DOOH) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital OOH (DOOH) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Digital OOH (DOOH) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Transit Advertising
Billboard
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Automotive and Transportation
Education
Entertainment
Healthcare
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government and Utilities
Real Estate
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
JCDecaux
Clear Channel Outdoor
Focus Media
Stroer
Lamar Advertising
Outfront Media
Global (Exterion Media)
oOh!media
APG SGA
Publicis Groupe (Metrobus)
Intersection
Ocean Outdoor
Adams Outdoor Advertising
Capitol Outdoor
Blue Outdoor
Primedia Outdoor
Lightbox OOH Video Network
Captivate Network
Burkhart Advertising
Euromedia Group
Stott Outdoor Advertising
AirMedia
TOM Group
White Horse Group
Phoenix Metropolis Media
Balintimes Hong Kong Media
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital OOH (DOOH) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Digital OOH (DOOH) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital OOH (DOOH) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital OOH (DOOH) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital OOH (DOOH) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-ooh-dooh-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Transit Advertising
2.2.2 Billboard
2.2.3 Street Furniture Advertising
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Digital OOH (DOOH) Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 IT and Telecom
2.4.3 Automotive and Transportation
2.4.4 Education
2.4.5 Entertainment
2.4.6 Healthcare
2.4.7 Consumer Goods and Retail
2.4.8 Government and Utilities
2.4.9 Real Estate
2.4.10 Others
2.5 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) by Players
3.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Digital OOH (DOOH) by Regions
4.1 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Digital OOH (DOOH) by Countries
7.2 Europe Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Digital OOH (DOOH) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 JCDecaux
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Product Offered
11.1.3 JCDecaux Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 JCDecaux News
11.2 Clear Channel Outdoor
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Product Offered
11.2.3 Clear Channel Outdoor Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Clear Channel Outdoor News
11.3 Focus Media
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Product Offered
11.3.3 Focus Media Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Focus Media News
11.4 Stroer
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Product Offered
11.4.3 Stroer Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Stroer News
11.5 Lamar Advertising
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Product Offered
11.5.3 Lamar Advertising Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Lamar Advertising News
11.6 Outfront Media
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Product Offered
11.6.3 Outfront Media Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Outfront Media News
11.7 Global (Exterion Media)
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Product Offered
11.7.3 Global (Exterion Media) Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Global (Exterion Media) News
11.8 oOh!media
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Product Offered
11.8.3 oOh!media Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 oOh!media News
11.9 APG SGA
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Product Offered
11.9.3 APG SGA Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 APG SGA News
11.10 Publicis Groupe (Metrobus)
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Product Offered
11.10.3 Publicis Groupe (Metrobus) Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Publicis Groupe (Metrobus) News
11.11 Intersection
11.12 Ocean Outdoor
11.13 Adams Outdoor Advertising
11.14 Capitol Outdoor
11.15 Blue Outdoor
11.16 Primedia Outdoor
11.17 Lightbox OOH Video Network
11.18 Captivate Network
11.19 Burkhart Advertising
11.20 Euromedia Group
11.21 Stott Outdoor Advertising
11.22 AirMedia
11.23 TOM Group
11.24 White Horse Group
11.25 Phoenix Metropolis Media
11.26 Balintimes Hong Kong Media
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3343329
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links:
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3343329
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3343329