Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size, Share, Types, Business Growth Factors, Future Guide, Openings, Innovation, Top Players, Demand & Forecast to 2025

Digital Out of Home or DOOH refers to digital media used for marketing purposes outside of the home. This excludes TV advertising and radio advertising, but includes digital signage.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital OOH (DOOH) market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11150 million by 2024, from US$ 7379.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital OOH (DOOH) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital OOH (DOOH) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital OOH (DOOH) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Transit Advertising

Billboard

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Education

Entertainment

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Utilities

Real Estate

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

JCDecaux

Clear Channel Outdoor

Focus Media

Stroer

Lamar Advertising

Outfront Media

Global (Exterion Media)

oOh!media

APG SGA

Publicis Groupe (Metrobus)

Intersection

Ocean Outdoor

Adams Outdoor Advertising

Capitol Outdoor

Blue Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor

Lightbox OOH Video Network

Captivate Network

Burkhart Advertising

Euromedia Group

Stott Outdoor Advertising

AirMedia

TOM Group

White Horse Group

Phoenix Metropolis Media

Balintimes Hong Kong Media

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital OOH (DOOH) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital OOH (DOOH) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital OOH (DOOH) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital OOH (DOOH) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital OOH (DOOH) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

