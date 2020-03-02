Global Digital Marketing Spending Market 2020 by Size, Share, Products, Industry End User, Segmentation, Growth Trends and Geography Analysis till 2025

Digital marketing is the most active and the fastest growing marketing technique. The growth can be attributed to global digitalization trend. Every minute, an estimated 650,000 search queries are raised on Google, more than 700 videos are hosted on YouTube, over 700,000 status updates and 500,000 comments are posted on Facebook, over 65,000 tweets are made worldwide, and approximately 180 million e-mails are sent. These figures emphasize the significance of digital media as a marketing tool.

Digital advertising is the fastest-growing segment of the global market for advertising spending. The increasing use of smartphones and the availability of cheap internet services are the two major factors propelling the growth prospects for this market. More than 30% of companies are planning to spend around 75% of their advertising budgets on digital marketing within the next five years.

Much of the global digital marketing spending market’s growth can be attributed to the fact that these platforms are interactive for users. Since the customer engagement rate of these campaigns is relatively higher than other marketing strategies, they are rapidly being adopted by enterprises to increase their customer bases. The ability of strategically planned interactive campaigns to effectively engage clients will result in greater adoption of digital platforms during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Digital Marketing Spending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Marketing Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Marketing Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Comcast

AT&T

P&G

Verizon

General Motors

American Express

Fiat Chrysler

Ford

Johnson & Johnson

JPMorgan Chase

L’Oréal

Nissan

Pfizer

Toyota

Unilever

Volkswagen

Walt Disney

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search ads

Display ads

Social media

Email marketing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Desktop

Mobile

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Marketing Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Marketing Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Marketing Spending are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Search ads

1.4.3 Display ads

1.4.4 Social media

1.4.5 Email marketing

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Desktop

1.5.3 Mobile

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Marketing Spending Market Size

2.2 Digital Marketing Spending Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Marketing Spending Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Marketing Spending Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Digital Marketing Spending Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Marketing Spending Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Marketing Spending Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in China

7.3 China Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type

7.4 China Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Comcast

12.1.1 Comcast Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction

12.1.4 Comcast Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Comcast Recent Development

12.2 AT&T

12.2.1 AT&T Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction

12.2.4 AT&T Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.3 P&G

12.3.1 P&G Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction

12.3.4 P&G Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 P&G Recent Development

12.4 Verizon

12.4.1 Verizon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction

12.4.4 Verizon Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Verizon Recent Development

12.5 General Motors

12.5.1 General Motors Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction

12.5.4 General Motors Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 General Motors Recent Development

12.6 American Express

12.6.1 American Express Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction

12.6.4 American Express Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 American Express Recent Development

12.7 Fiat Chrysler

12.7.1 Fiat Chrysler Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction

12.7.4 Fiat Chrysler Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Fiat Chrysler Recent Development

12.8 Ford

12.8.1 Ford Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction

12.8.4 Ford Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Ford Recent Development

12.9 Johnson & Johnson

12.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction

12.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.10 JPMorgan Chase

12.10.1 JPMorgan Chase Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction

12.10.4 JPMorgan Chase Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 JPMorgan Chase Recent Development

12.11 L’Oréal

12.12 Nissan

12.13 Pfizer

12.14 Toyota

12.15 Unilever

12.16 Volkswagen

12.17 Walt Disney

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

