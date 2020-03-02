Global Digital Marketing Spending Market 2020 by Size, Share, Products, Industry End User, Segmentation, Growth Trends and Geography Analysis till 2025

Digital marketing is the most active and the fastest growing marketing technique. The growth can be attributed to global digitalization trend. Every minute, an estimated 650,000 search queries are raised on Google, more than 700 videos are hosted on YouTube, over 700,000 status updates and 500,000 comments are posted on Facebook, over 65,000 tweets are made worldwide, and approximately 180 million e-mails are sent. These figures emphasize the significance of digital media as a marketing tool.
Digital advertising is the fastest-growing segment of the global market for advertising spending. The increasing use of smartphones and the availability of cheap internet services are the two major factors propelling the growth prospects for this market. More than 30% of companies are planning to spend around 75% of their advertising budgets on digital marketing within the next five years.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3265821
Much of the global digital marketing spending market’s growth can be attributed to the fact that these platforms are interactive for users. Since the customer engagement rate of these campaigns is relatively higher than other marketing strategies, they are rapidly being adopted by enterprises to increase their customer bases. The ability of strategically planned interactive campaigns to effectively engage clients will result in greater adoption of digital platforms during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Digital Marketing Spending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Marketing Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Marketing Spending development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Comcast
AT&T
P&G
Verizon
General Motors
American Express
Fiat Chrysler
Ford
Johnson & Johnson
JPMorgan Chase
L’Oréal
Nissan
Pfizer
Toyota
Unilever
Volkswagen
Walt Disney
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Search ads
Display ads
Social media
Email marketing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Desktop
Mobile
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Marketing Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Marketing Spending development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Marketing Spending are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-marketing-spending-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Search ads
1.4.3 Display ads
1.4.4 Social media
1.4.5 Email marketing
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Desktop
1.5.3 Mobile
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Marketing Spending Market Size
2.2 Digital Marketing Spending Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Marketing Spending Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Marketing Spending Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Digital Marketing Spending Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Marketing Spending Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Marketing Spending Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in China
7.3 China Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type
7.4 China Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in India
10.3 India Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type
10.4 India Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Digital Marketing Spending Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Digital Marketing Spending Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Comcast
12.1.1 Comcast Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction
12.1.4 Comcast Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Comcast Recent Development
12.2 AT&T
12.2.1 AT&T Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction
12.2.4 AT&T Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.3 P&G
12.3.1 P&G Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction
12.3.4 P&G Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 P&G Recent Development
12.4 Verizon
12.4.1 Verizon Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction
12.4.4 Verizon Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Verizon Recent Development
12.5 General Motors
12.5.1 General Motors Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction
12.5.4 General Motors Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 General Motors Recent Development
12.6 American Express
12.6.1 American Express Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction
12.6.4 American Express Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 American Express Recent Development
12.7 Fiat Chrysler
12.7.1 Fiat Chrysler Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction
12.7.4 Fiat Chrysler Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Fiat Chrysler Recent Development
12.8 Ford
12.8.1 Ford Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction
12.8.4 Ford Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Ford Recent Development
12.9 Johnson & Johnson
12.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction
12.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
12.10 JPMorgan Chase
12.10.1 JPMorgan Chase Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Marketing Spending Introduction
12.10.4 JPMorgan Chase Revenue in Digital Marketing Spending Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 JPMorgan Chase Recent Development
12.11 L’Oréal
12.12 Nissan
12.13 Pfizer
12.14 Toyota
12.15 Unilever
12.16 Volkswagen
12.17 Walt Disney
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3265821
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155