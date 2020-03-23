Global Digital Inspection Market Showcases Promising Growth during Forecast 2019 to 2026

Being a comprehensive market research report, this Global Digital Inspection Market report undoubtedly meets the strategic and specific needs of the business. With the use of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis which are two of the standard, prominent and full-proof methods, this Global Digital Inspection Market report is been framed. All of these parameters about Semicon industry are again researched acutely for the enhanced and actionable market insights. Furthermore, the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions employed by the several key players are explained well by systemic company profiles covered in this Global Digital Inspection Market report.

Global Digital Inspection Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Vision, NDT, Metrology), By Dimension (2D, 3D), By End User (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Energy, Food & Pharmaceuticals), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Digital Inspection Market

The Global Digital Inspection Market accounted for USD 17.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors: Global Digital Inspection Market

Top players operating in the global digital inspection market consist of FARO Technologies, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, HEXAGON, Nikon, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Carl Zeiss, Basler AG, National Instruments, Olympus Corporation, Zetec, Inc.,Mitutoyo America Corporation, Cognex Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, OMRON Corporation, Gom, Shining 3D Tech, iPromar and Fprimec Solutions among others.

Market Definition: Global Digital Inspection Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the digital inspection market in the next 8 years. Digital inspection offers real time video inspection for gross imaging, quality control, teaching, electronics inspection, forensics and assembly. It also delivers non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment and solutions consisting remote visual inspection, eddy current, radiography, computed tomography, ultrasound and hardness testing products. This technology is majorly used in sectors comprising automotive, manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor, aerospace and defense, food and pharmaceuticals and others. Expansion in technology over traditional methods is one of the factors which are fueling the market lucratively.

For instanceOlympus Corporation launched MX63 and MX63L industrial microscopes for inspection of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs) in July 2017. This helps in effective defects detection which was earlier difficult to find using past observation techniques. Another example which helps in driving the digital inspection market is increasing adoption of industrial automation rapidly. In 2016, globally, shipments of industrial robots were about 294,000 units, which came up from159, 000 in 2012, as stated by Statista. This is significantly driving the market demand over the past few years.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising adoption of industrial automation

Growing awareness with respect to safety and quality standards

Adaption of modern technology over traditional methods

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies

High system and deployment costs

Market Segmentation: Global Digital Inspection Market

The global digital inspection market is segmented based on offering, technology, dimension, end-user and geographical segments.

Based on offering, the global digital inspection market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of technology, the global digital inspection market is segmented into machine vision, NDT and metrology. NDT are sub segmented into visual inspection, radiography, ultrasonic and eddy current.

On the basis of dimension, the global digital inspection market is segmented into 2 dimensions and 3 dimensions.

On the basis of end-user, the global digital inspection market is segmented into electronics and semiconductor, automotive, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, public infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, food and pharmaceuticals and others. Other segment consists of glass, rubber, plastics, and polymers, printing, wood, paper, and pulp.

Based on geography, the global digital inspection market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Digital Inspection Market

The global digital inspection market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Inspection Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Global Digital Inspection Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Global Digital Inspection Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Global Digital Inspection Market

Chapter 4: Presenting Global Digital Inspection Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Global Digital Inspection Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key Questions Answered in Global Digital Inspection Market Report:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Digital Inspection Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Digital Inspection Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Digital Inspection Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Digital Inspection Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Digital Inspection Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Digital Inspection Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Global Digital Inspection Market Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Global Digital Inspection Market Industry market:

– The Global Digital Inspection Market Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

