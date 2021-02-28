Global Digital English Language Learning Market by Type, Application, Trends, Software, Services, Developments, and Industry Growth Opportunities to 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

This report studies the Digital English Language Learning market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Digital English Language Learning market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Digital English Language Learning market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital English Language Learning.

EU also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

The major players in global market include Berlitz Languages, Pearson ELT, Sanako Corporation, EF Education First, Inlingua, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, LearnCube, McGraw-Hill Education, Onwards Learning, OKpanda, Oxford University Press, Rosetta Stone, Transparent Language, Voxy.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1 Digital English Language Learning Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital English Language Learning Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017)

1.2.1 United States Digital English Language Learning Market Status and Outlook

1.2.2 EU Digital English Language Learning Market Status and Outlook

1.2.3 Japan Digital English Language Learning Market Status and Outlook

1.2.4 China Digital English Language Learning Market Status and Outlook

1.2.5 India Digital English Language Learning Market Status and Outlook

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Digital English Language Learning Market Status and Outlook

1.3 Digital English Language Learning Market by End Users/Application

1.3.1 Academic

1.3.2 Non-academic

Chapter Two: Global Digital English Language Learning Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2012-2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Berlitz Languages

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Berlitz Languages Digital English Language Learning Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Pearson ELT

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Pearson ELT Digital English Language Learning Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Sanako Corporation

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Sanako Corporation Digital English Language Learning Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 EF Education First

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 EF Education First Digital English Language Learning Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Inlingua

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Inlingua Digital English Language Learning Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Digital English Language Learning Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 LearnCube

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 LearnCube Digital English Language Learning Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 McGraw-Hill Education

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 McGraw-Hill Education Digital English Language Learning Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Onwards Learning

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Onwards Learning Digital English Language Learning Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 OKpanda

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 OKpanda Digital English Language Learning Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Oxford University Press

3.12 Rosetta Stone

3.13 Transparent Language

3.14 Voxy

Chapter Four: Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.2 Potential Application of Digital English Language Learning in Future

4.3 Top Consumer / End Users of Digital English Language Learning

Chapter Five: United States Digital English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Digital English Language Learning Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Digital English Language Learning Market Size and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

5.3 United States Digital English Language Learning Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

Chapter Six: EU Digital English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Digital English Language Learning Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU Digital English Language Learning Market Size and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

6.3 EU Digital English Language Learning Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

Chapter Seven: Japan Digital English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Digital English Language Learning Market Size (2012-2017)

7.2 Japan Digital English Language Learning Market Size and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

7.3 Japan Digital English Language Learning Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

Chapter Eight: China Digital English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Digital English Language Learning Market Size and Forecast (2012-2017)

8.2 China Digital English Language Learning Market Size and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

8.3 China Digital English Language Learning Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

Chapter Nine: India Digital English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Digital English Language Learning Market Size and Forecast (2012-2017)

9.2 India Digital English Language Learning Market Size and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

9.3 India Digital English Language Learning Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Digital English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Digital English Language Learning Market Size and Forecast (2012-2017)

10.2 Southeast Asia Digital English Language Learning Market Size and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

10.3 Southeast Asia Digital English Language Learning Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2017-2022)

11.1 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2022)

11.1.1 United States Digital English Language Learning Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.2 EU Digital English Language Learning Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.3 China Digital English Language Learning Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Japan Digital English Language Learning Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Digital English Language Learning Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.6 India Digital English Language Learning Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.2 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

Chapter Twelve: Digital English Language Learning Market Dynamics

12.1 Digital English Language Learning Market Opportunities

12.2 Digital English Language Learning Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Digital English Language Learning Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Digital English Language Learning Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 Author List

