Global Digital Commerce Market 2020 Innovative Trends and Insights Research upto 2025

Digital commerce (D-commerce) is a type of e-commerce used by an organization that delivers and sells products online. D-commerce is used by companies that sell news, subscriptions, documents or any form of electronic content, and the digital commerce company collects payments, handles customer refunds and billing and manages other accounting functions for online publisher clients.D-commerce is considered a form of e-commerce because it deals with the exchange of electronic goods.

Various factors such as consumers desire to shop from the comfort of their homes and offices, rapidly increasing computer and internet penetration, change in consumer preferences along with the availability of cheap and dependable technology for secure transactions has led to a significant growth in online sales around the world. The growth of digital commerce is majorly fueled by the increasing number of smartphones, broadband connections and tablets.

However, the industry is facing few challenges because e-commerce is a relatively new industry and the majority of online retailers still lack in digital marketing skills. Also, online retailers do not have proper governance structure in place.

Moreover, Security remains prime concern for consumers as the complexity of online fraud attacks continue to increase. Despite these all issues and challenges the global digital market is growing at a rapid pace

In 2017, the global Digital Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Amazon.com

JD.com

Alibaba

eBay

Rakuten

Groupon

ASOS.com

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business to Business

Business to Customer

Customer to Customer

Business to government

Market segment by Application, split into

Software as a service Software

Open Source software

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Digital Commerce in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Commerce are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Digital Commerce Manufacturers

Digital Commerce Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Commerce Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Digital Commerce market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Digital Commerce Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Digital Commerce

1.1 Digital Commerce Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Commerce Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Commerce Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Digital Commerce Market by Type

1.3.1 Business to Business

1.3.2 Business to Customer

1.3.3 Customer to Customer

1.3.4 Business to government

1.4 Digital Commerce Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Software as a service Software

1.4.2 Open Source software

Chapter Two: Global Digital Commerce Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Commerce Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Amazon.com

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital Commerce Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 JD.com

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital Commerce Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Alibaba

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital Commerce Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 eBay

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital Commerce Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Rakuten

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital Commerce Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Groupon

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital Commerce Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 ASOS.com

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital Commerce Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Digital Commerce Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Digital Commerce Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Commerce Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Digital Commerce in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Commerce

Chapter Five: United States Digital Commerce Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Digital Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Digital Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Digital Commerce Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Commerce Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Digital Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Digital Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Digital Commerce Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Digital Commerce Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Digital Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Digital Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Digital Commerce Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Digital Commerce Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Digital Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Digital Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Digital Commerce Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Digital Commerce Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Digital Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Commerce Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Digital Commerce Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Digital Commerce Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Digital Commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Digital Commerce Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Digital Commerce Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Digital Commerce Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Digital Commerce Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Digital Commerce Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Digital Commerce Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Digital Commerce Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Digital Commerce Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Digital Commerce Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Digital Commerce Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Digital Commerce Market Dynamics

12.1 Digital Commerce Market Opportunities

12.2 Digital Commerce Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Digital Commerce Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Digital Commerce Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

