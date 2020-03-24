Global Digital Business Transformation Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications

The Global Digital Business Transformation Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Business Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.

Digital transformation is the change associated with the application of the digital technology in all the aspects of the human society. This enables new types of innovations and creativity in specific domains rather than simply enhancing and supporting traditional methods.

In 2018, the global Digital Business Transformation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Capgemini

HCL Technologies

HGS

IBM

Oracle

Google

Dell

Adobe

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

CA Technologies

LTI

Wipro

Sopra Steria

SAP

Arvato

Swiss Post Solutions

Mphasis

WNS

EXL Service

Genpact

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT and Telecom

Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Business Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Business Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

