Global Dietary Fibers Market 2020 Future Industrial Demand and Opportunities | Ingredion Incorporated; Grain Processing Corporation; Grain Millers, Lonza, KFSU LTD Australia; Roquette Frères; DuPont

Global Dietary Fibers Market By Source (Plant Food, Waste Products), Type (Soluble, Insoluble), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements, Companion Animal Nutrition, Others), End-Use (Waste Movement, Weight Management, Cholesterol Management, Sugar Management), Processing Treatment (Extrusion Cooking, Canning, Grinding, Boiling, Frying), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Dietary Fibers Market

Global Dietary Fibers Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.59 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of demand for the product from various applicable sectors of food & beverage industry, along with various innovations and advancements in the product development.

Dietary fiber Industry can generally be described as that portion of food that is not digested in the human small intestine. It passes into the large intestine where it is partially or fully fermented. These characteristics of dietary fiber are associated with its numerous well documented health benefits.

Dietary fiber refers to nutrients in the diet that are not digested by gastrointestinal enzymes but still fulfil an important role.

Mostly found in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes, fiber has a host of health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

In this article, we will look at the different types of fiber, why they are important, and what foods contain high levels of fiber.

This report provides important information which assists to identify and analyze the needs of the market, the market size and the competition with respect to FNB industry. This market research report is one of the key factors used in maintaining competitiveness over competitors. Dietary Fibers market report guides business to take better decisions for the successful future planning in terms of current and future trends in particular product or the industry.

Leading Key Players in Dietary Fibers Market Ingredion Incorporated; Grain Processing Corporation; Grain Millers, Inc.; Lonza; KFSU LTD Australia; Roquette Frères; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Tate & Lyle; J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG; Tereos; CJ CheilJedang Corp.; Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation; Novagreen Inc.; Mengzhou Tailijie Co.,Ltd.; Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.; NATUREX; among others

Market Definition: Global Dietary Fibers Market

Dietary fibers are naturally-occurring nutritional component available in various plant-based food products. These ingredients are known to enhance various bodily functions as they help the body to digest the food products, and are responsible for the movement of waste in the body. Although, their applications and benefits are not just for dietary benefits; they are also known to assist in keeping the optimal sugar levels, cholesterol while also maintaining the optimal body weight in individuals.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of health-focused food products amid changes in lifestyle of consumers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Various health and nutritional benefits associated with these products is expected to augment the growth of this market

Growing rate of consumption for fiber-based supplements globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased demand from pharmaceutical industry due to an increase in their expenditure is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulatory compliances regarding their usage in pharmaceuticals is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of universally accepted guidelines for the product is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding its reactivity and lack of stability in certain liquid products is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Dietary Fibers Market

By Source

Plant Food Fruits & Vegetables Apple Banana Pear Grapefruit Raspberries Garlic Okra Carrot Potato Beet Cereals & Grains Soy Oats Wheat Rice Barley Legumes Beans Corn Peas Nuts & Seeds Almond Peanuts Psyllium Flaxseed Sunflowers Waste Products Wheat Straw Hulls Peanut Skins Vegetable & Fruit Waste



By Type

Soluble Pectin Gums Mucilage Inulin Polydextrose Beta-Glucan Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) Corn Fiber Others

Insoluble Cellulose Hemi-Cellulose Lignin Resistant Starch Chitin & Chitosan Fiber/Bran Oat Bran Wheat Fiber Others Pea Fiber Husk & Grasses



By Application

Food Bakery Breakfast Cereals & Snacks Confectionary Dairy Meat Products Infant Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements

Companion Animal Nutrition

Others

By End-Use

Waste Movement

Weight Management

Cholesterol Management

Sugar Management

By Processing Treatment

Extrusion Cooking

Canning

Grinding

Boiling

Frying

By Geography

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America,

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, US FDA announced that they had ruled for the approval of “Oat Fiber” to be included in their list of dietary fibers. This ruling will allow various oat fiber manufacturers to increase the application areas of their products as they can market their product as nutritional ingredients

In June 2018, Tate & Lyle announced that the US FDA had approved their “PROMITOR” soluble fiber and “STA-LITE” under their dietary fiber ingredient definition. Tate & Lyle’s entire fiber portfolio is deemed acceptable under the US FDA’s new definition for dietary fibers designed to provide various health benefits and solutions to the consumers and manufacturers of food products

Competitive Analysis:

Global dietary fibers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dietary fibers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

