Global Diaper Market Size Expected to Reach $93 Billion by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global diaper market size reached US$ 65 Billion in 2018. Diaper refers to an absorbent garment that allows the wearer to defecate or urinate without utilizing a toilet. Its inner lining is made of polypropylene, which enables the outer cloth to absorb or contain waste products, thus preventing it from being soiled. The babies and infants mostly wear diapers until they are trained to use the toilet. However, they are also used by adults suffering from various medical conditions, such as urinary or fecal incontinence, or those with limited mobility or are bed-ridden. Nowadays, numerous product variants are available in the market that cater to the users’ size, shape, gender, weight, and type of use (day or night).

Global Diaper Market Trends:

Increasing awareness regarding the importance of personal hygiene is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. According to the National Association for Continence, about 25 million Americans and one among ten adults suffer from urinary incontinence or associated forms, which often result in several dermatological issues. Besides this, consumers are now preferring products that do not contain harmful chemicals or artificial fragrances and are manufactured by using eco-friendly materials and high-quality waterproof fibers. Moreover, detrimental environmental effects of diaper disposal have prompted various manufacturers to use non-chlorine, latex and dye-free raw materials that decompose much faster as compared to their traditional counterparts. These factors have led to a rise in the production volume of bio-degradable diapers on a global level. As a result of these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 93 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2024.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type (Baby Diaper):

• Disposable Diapers

• Training Diapers

• Cloth Diapers

• Swim Pants

• Biodegradable Diapers

Based on the product type (baby diaper), the market has been segmented into disposable, training, cloth, swim pants and biodegradable diapers. Disposable diapers currently dominate the market, holding the largest market share.

Breakup by Product Type (Adult Diaper):

• Pad Type

• Flat Type

• Pant Type

On the basis of the product type (adult diaper), the report finds that pad-type diaper is the most popular product. Other major segments include flat- and pant-type diapers.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

The market has been categorized based on the distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, online stores and others. At present, pharmacies are the most popular distribution channel.

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

On a geographical front, North America enjoys a leading position in the global diaper market. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and, Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), Procter & Gamble Company and Kao Corporation.

