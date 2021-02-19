Global DevSecOps Industry 2020 Market Size, Growth, Demand, Development Trends, Opportunity and Forecast till 2025

The Global DevSecOps Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing on account of growing need to secure continuous Deployment delivery. The major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increased focus towards security and compliance.

The resistance to adopt new tools may hinder the market. However, enhanced security, increased agility, and improved efficiency benefits are expected to boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific constitutes the highest market share, owing to rapid advancements in cloud computing, IT infrastructure services, and Internet of Things (IoT).

The cloud deployment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, since it provides enhanced security, performance, and scalability.

Some of the key players operating in this market include CA Technologies, Microsoft, Google, PaloAltoNetworks, IBM, Qualys and Others.

