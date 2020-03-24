Global Desert Tourism Market by Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Desert Tourism Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Desert Tourism Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Desert Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

The phrase ‘desert tourism’ refers to a diversity of products, experiences and environments. There is no clear single ‘desert tourism’ market, rather a collection of markets which are characterised by their small scale and complex interactions with natural, social and cultural environments.

In 2018, the global Desert Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)

BCD Group

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

AlTour International

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Corporation

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

TUI Group

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct-market Desert Tourism

Experience and Education Desert Tourism

Event and Recreation Desert Tourism

Market segment by Application, split into

Below 30 Years Old

30-40 Years Old

40-50 Years Old

Above 50 Years Old

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

