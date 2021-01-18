GLOBAL DENTAL CROWN MARKET TO DELIVER PROMINENT GROWTH & STRIKING OPPORTUNITIES BY 2027| MODERN DENTAL GROUP LIMITED, IVOCLAR VIVADENT, GLIDEWELL LABORATORIES, KULZER GMBH

Global dental crown market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The growth of this market is owing to multiple factors such as protection of weak tooth from breaking, prevalence and increased focus on quality-based cosmetic modification.
The major players covered in the report are
Dentsply Sirona,
Danaher Dental,
Modern Dental Group Limited,
Ivoclar Vivadent,
Glidewell Laboratories,
Kulzer GmbH.,
Argen.com,
COLTENE Group,
pritidenta GmbH,
Pyrax Polymars,
DENTMARK – R & D IMPEX,
Kids-e-Dental,
Global Dental Crown Market Insights:
The growing market for replacement of decay tooth by filling is expected to drive the market growth for dental care products and solutions. With increasing focus of quality of healthcare, the increasing application from emerging countries is impact this market’s growth in the forecast period to 2027.
This market report provides details of market share, new developments, product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.
Global Dental Crown Market Scope and Market Size
By Product Type
(Ceramics, Metal),
By Application
(Hospitals, Dental Clinics & Laboratories, others),
By Material
(Titanium, Zirconium),
By Price
(Premium, Value, Discounted),
By Country
(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
