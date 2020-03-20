Global Denim Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Denim market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 21760 million by 2025, from $ 18280 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Denim business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Denim market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Denim value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Light Denim

Medium Denim

Heavy Denim

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Vicunha

Black Peony

Canatiba

Arvind

Aarvee

Isko

Weiqiao Textile

Nandan Denim

Partap Group

Santana Textiles

Sangam

Suryalakshmi

Oswal Denims

Orta Anadolu

Raymond UCO

Etco Denim

Artistic Fabric

Bhaskar

Jindal Worldwide

Xinlan Group

Shandong Wantai

KG Denim

Suyin

Cone Denim

Weifang Lantian

Foshan Seazon

Bafang Fabric

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Denim consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Denim market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Denim manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Denim with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Denim submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Denim Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Denim Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Denim Segment by Type

2.2.1 Light Denim

2.2.2 Medium Denim

2.2.3 Heavy Denim

2.3 Denim Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Denim Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Denim Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Denim Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Denim Segment by Application

2.4.1 Jeans

2.4.2 Shirt

2.4.3 Jacket

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Denim Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Denim Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Denim Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Denim Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Denim by Company

3.1 Global Denim Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Denim Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Denim Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Denim Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Denim Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Denim Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Denim Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Denim Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Denim Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Denim Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Denim by Regions

4.1 Denim by Regions

4.2 Americas Denim Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Denim Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Denim Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Denim Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Denim Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Denim Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Denim Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Denim Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Denim Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Denim Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Denim Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Denim Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Denim Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Denim Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Denim by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Denim Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Denim Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Denim Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Denim Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Denim by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Denim Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Denim Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Denim Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Denim Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Denim Distributors

10.3 Denim Customer

11 Global Denim Market Forecast

11.1 Global Denim Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Denim Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Denim Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Denim Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Denim Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Denim Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Vicunha

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Denim Product Offered

12.1.3 Vicunha Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Vicunha Latest Developments

12.2 Black Peony

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Denim Product Offered

12.2.3 Black Peony Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Black Peony Latest Developments

12.3 Canatiba

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Denim Product Offered

12.3.3 Canatiba Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Canatiba Latest Developments

12.4 Arvind

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Denim Product Offered

12.4.3 Arvind Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Arvind Latest Developments

12.5 Aarvee

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Denim Product Offered

12.5.3 Aarvee Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Aarvee Latest Developments

12.6 Isko

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Denim Product Offered

12.6.3 Isko Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Isko Latest Developments

12.7 Weiqiao Textile

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Denim Product Offered

12.7.3 Weiqiao Textile Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Weiqiao Textile Latest Developments

12.8 Nandan Denim

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Denim Product Offered

12.8.3 Nandan Denim Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Nandan Denim Latest Developments

12.9 Partap Group

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Denim Product Offered

12.9.3 Partap Group Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Partap Group Latest Developments

12.10 Santana Textiles

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Denim Product Offered

12.10.3 Santana Textiles Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Santana Textiles Latest Developments

12.11 Sangam

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Denim Product Offered

12.11.3 Sangam Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Sangam Latest Developments

12.12 Suryalakshmi

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Denim Product Offered

12.12.3 Suryalakshmi Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Suryalakshmi Latest Developments

12.13 Oswal Denims

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Denim Product Offered

12.13.3 Oswal Denims Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Oswal Denims Latest Developments

12.14 Orta Anadolu

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Denim Product Offered

12.14.3 Orta Anadolu Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Orta Anadolu Latest Developments

12.15 Raymond UCO

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Denim Product Offered

12.15.3 Raymond UCO Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Raymond UCO Latest Developments

12.16 Etco Denim

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Denim Product Offered

12.16.3 Etco Denim Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Etco Denim Latest Developments

12.17 Artistic Fabric

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Denim Product Offered

12.17.3 Artistic Fabric Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Artistic Fabric Latest Developments

12.18 Bhaskar

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Denim Product Offered

12.18.3 Bhaskar Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Bhaskar Latest Developments

12.19 Jindal Worldwide

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Denim Product Offered

12.19.3 Jindal Worldwide Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Jindal Worldwide Latest Developments

12.20 Xinlan Group

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Denim Product Offered

12.20.3 Xinlan Group Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Xinlan Group Latest Developments

12.21 Shandong Wantai

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Denim Product Offered

12.21.3 Shandong Wantai Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Shandong Wantai Latest Developments

12.22 KG Denim

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Denim Product Offered

12.22.3 KG Denim Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 KG Denim Latest Developments

12.23 Suyin

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Denim Product Offered

12.23.3 Suyin Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Suyin Latest Developments

12.24 Cone Denim

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 Denim Product Offered

12.24.3 Cone Denim Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 Cone Denim Latest Developments

12.25 Weifang Lantian

12.25.1 Company Information

12.25.2 Denim Product Offered

12.25.3 Weifang Lantian Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.25.4 Main Business Overview

12.25.5 Weifang Lantian Latest Developments

12.26 Foshan Seazon

12.26.1 Company Information

12.26.2 Denim Product Offered

12.26.3 Foshan Seazon Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.26.4 Main Business Overview

12.26.5 Foshan Seazon Latest Developments

12.27 Bafang Fabric

12.27.1 Company Information

12.27.2 Denim Product Offered

12.27.3 Bafang Fabric Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.27.4 Main Business Overview

12.27.5 Bafang Fabric Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

