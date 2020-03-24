Global Delta-sigma Modulator Market Report Types, Applications, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2025

The Report takes stock of the Delta-sigma Modulator Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Delta-sigma Modulator market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

In today’s world, increasing usage of consumer electronic devices by people in daily activities including travel, communication, and entertainment results into the surge in of microcontroller devices market. DS modulation is a method for encoding analog signals into digital signals as found in an analog-to-digital converter (ADC). A delta-sigma modulator also known as delta sigma converter, consists of modular in connection with a decimation filter and is regarded as one of the most credited forms of conversion in the data. It is used to convert high bit-count, low-frequency digital signals into lower bit-count, and higher-frequency digital signals which is a part of process to convert digital signals into analog in a digital-to-analog converter (DAC). It primarily aims at achieving higher transmission efficiency in ADCs and DACs.

Factors such as rise in number of wireless devices and developments in the wireless infrastructure and surge in global mobile traffic data are the primary factors driving the growth of delta-sigma modulator market. Moreover, adoption of IoT devices and emergence of smart grid devices and applications is also resulting into the growth of delta-sigma modulator market.

In 2018, the global Delta-sigma Modulator market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Delta-sigma Modulator status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Ozic

Qualcomm

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors

National Instruments

Infineon Technologies

Richtek Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

External

Built-In

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

