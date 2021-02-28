Global Day Trading Software Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Product Types & Application, Top Manufacturer, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
Day trading software is computer software intended to facilitate day trading of stocks or other financial instruments.
According to this study, over the next five years the Day Trading Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Day Trading Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Day Trading Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Day Trading Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Personal Use
Enterprise
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Plus500
Avatrade
XM Global Limited
Trading 212
BDSwiss
Binary
XTB
eToro
Vantage FX
SpreadEx
FXCM
Ayondo
NordFX
Zulutrade
Invest
Forex
Hithink Flush Information Network
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Day Trading Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Day Trading Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Day Trading Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Day Trading Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Day Trading Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Day Trading Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Day Trading Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Day Trading Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Day Trading Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based
2.2.2 On-premises
2.3 Day Trading Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Day Trading Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Day Trading Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Day Trading Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Personal Use
2.4.2 Enterprise
2.5 Day Trading Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Day Trading Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Day Trading Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Day Trading Software by Players
3.1 Global Day Trading Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Day Trading Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Day Trading Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Day Trading Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Day Trading Software by Regions
4.1 Day Trading Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Day Trading Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Day Trading Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Day Trading Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Day Trading Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Day Trading Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Day Trading Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Day Trading Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Day Trading Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Day Trading Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Day Trading Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Day Trading Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Day Trading Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Day Trading Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Day Trading Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Day Trading Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Day Trading Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Day Trading Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Day Trading Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Day Trading Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Day Trading Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Day Trading Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Day Trading Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Plus500
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Day Trading Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Plus500 Day Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Plus500 News
11.2 Avatrade
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Day Trading Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Avatrade Day Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Avatrade News
11.3 XM Global Limited
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Day Trading Software Product Offered
11.3.3 XM Global Limited Day Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 XM Global Limited News
11.4 Trading 212
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Day Trading Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Trading 212 Day Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Trading 212 News
11.5 BDSwiss
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Day Trading Software Product Offered
11.5.3 BDSwiss Day Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 BDSwiss News
11.6 Binary
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Day Trading Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Binary Day Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Binary News
11.7 XTB
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Day Trading Software Product Offered
11.7.3 XTB Day Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 XTB News
11.8 eToro
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Day Trading Software Product Offered
11.8.3 eToro Day Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 eToro News
11.9 Vantage FX
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Day Trading Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Vantage FX Day Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Vantage FX News
11.10 SpreadEx
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Day Trading Software Product Offered
11.10.3 SpreadEx Day Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 SpreadEx News
11.11 FXCM
11.12 Ayondo
11.13 NordFX
11.14 Zulutrade
11.15 Invest
11.16 Forex
11.17 Hithink Flush Information Network
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
