Global Data Masking Technology Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2025

This report explores the size of the global data masking technology market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for data masking technology by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Dynamic data masking a progressive technology that aims to mask real-time data from production data. This is the procedure to hide the original data with random characters. The main factor in applying masking to data is to protect data classified as personally identifiable data, commercially sensitive data and sensitive personal data. It can also be used to simplify business processes without varying support applications, data storage facilities, which eliminates the danger without disrupting the business.External service providers and protecting data from unnecessary internal exposures are driving the growth of the data masking technology market.

In 2017, the global market size for data masking technology was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018- 2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Informatica

CA

Solix Technologies

Delphix, MENTIS

Micro Focus

Oracle

Compuware Corporation

ARCAD Software

Ekobit doo

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

static

dynamic

Market segment by application, divided into

small and medium enterprises

large enterprises

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the data masking technology market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the data masking technology market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key Stakeholders Data

Masking Technology Manufacturers

Data Masking Technology Distributors / Wholesalers /

Manufacturers of Data Masking Technology

Industry Sub-Components

Downstream Vendors

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the data masking technology market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, state and forecast of the global data masking technology market in 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Data Masking Technology Industry

1.1 Presentation of the data masking technologies market

1.1.1 Scope of the data masking technology product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the global market for data masking technologies and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Market for data masking technologies by type

1.3.1 Static

1.3.2 Dynamics

1.4 End-user / application data masking technology market

1.4.1 Small and medium-sized enterprises

1.4.2 Large companies

Chapter Two: Competitive Analysis of Global Player Data Masking Technology

2.1 Market size of data masking technology (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Informatica

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Revenue from data masking technology (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 AC

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 Main activity / overview of activities (

continued)….

