Global Data Historian Market 2020 – Industry Trend, Share, Size, Demand, Competitor Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Global Data Historian Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Major growth factors for the market include the increasing business need to consolidate the data for performance and quality improvement. Increasing demand for consolidated data for process and performance improvement, and rising amount of industrial big data are driving the overall growth of Data Historian market.

High deployment costs can be considered as one of the restraining factors for the growth of Data Historian market. However, growing need for industrial 360 Hypervision is propelling the Data Historian market growth.

North America is expected to have a significant share in the global data historian market, owing to the direct presence of most of data historian vendors. The cloud deployment model is expected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its cost effectiveness, scalability, and ease of deployment.

Some of the key players operating in this market include General Electric Company, ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

•Original Equipment Manufacturer,

•Component Supplier,

•Distributors,

•Government Body & Associations, and

•Research Institute

Website: www.orianresearch.com/