Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

Data center IT asset disposition is in development phase with a highly prosperous future, owing to the ubiquity of electronic devices that need proper disposing in order to preserve the environment. There are plenty of opportunities for the existing players, with most of them implementing aggressive remarketing strategies to add to their enterprise level customers as well as focusing on incrementing their output in terms of remarketed products sold. For instance, CCS providers such as Facebook Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Apple Inc. have employed ITAD programs and procedures to dispose discarded assets in order to efficiently manage their unusable IT assets. This strategy enables them to comply with the regulatory policies pertaining to the environment and increase their returns.

The global Data Center IT Asset Disposition market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Data Center IT Asset Disposition by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Servers

Memory modules

HDD

CPU

GBIC

Line cards

Desktops

Laptops

SSD

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Sims Recycling Ltd.

IBM

HPE

Atlantix Global Systems

Iron Mountain Incorporated.

GEEP

Dell Inc.

ITRenew Inc.

Apto Solutions, Inc.

CloudBlue

Dataserv

TES-AMM Pte Ltd.

LifeSpan International, Inc.

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Remarketing/Resale

Recycling

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Industry

Figure Data Center IT Asset Disposition Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Data Center IT Asset Disposition

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Data Center IT Asset Disposition

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Data Center IT Asset Disposition

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Servers

Table Major Company List of Servers

3.1.2 Memory modules

Table Major Company List of Memory modules

3.1.3 HDD

Table Major Company List of HDD

3.1.4 CPU

Table Major Company List of CPU

3.1.5 GBIC

Table Major Company List of GBIC

3.1.6 Line cards

Table Major Company List of Line cards

3.1.7 Desktops

Table Major Company List of Desktops

3.1.8 Laptops

Table Major Company List of Laptops

3.1.9 SSD

Table Major Company List of SSD

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Arrow Electronics, Inc. Profile

Table Arrow Electronics, Inc. Overview List

4.1.2 Arrow Electronics, Inc. Products & Services

4.1.3 Arrow Electronics, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Sims Recycling Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Sims Recycling Ltd. Profile

Table Sims Recycling Ltd. Overview List

4.2.2 Sims Recycling Ltd. Products & Services

4.2.3 Sims Recycling Ltd. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sims Recycling Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 IBM Profile

Table IBM Overview List

4.3.2 IBM Products & Services

4.3.3 IBM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of IBM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 HPE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 HPE Profile

Table HPE Overview List

4.4.2 HPE Products & Services

4.4.3 HPE Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HPE (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Atlantix Global Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Atlantix Global Systems Profile

Table Atlantix Global Systems Overview List

4.5.2 Atlantix Global Systems Products & Services

4.5.3 Atlantix Global Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Atlantix Global Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Iron Mountain Incorporated. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Iron Mountain Incorporated. Profile

Table Iron Mountain Incorporated. Overview List

4.6.2 Iron Mountain Incorporated. Products & Services

4.6.3 Iron Mountain Incorporated. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Iron Mountain Incorporated. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 GEEP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 GEEP Profile

Table GEEP Overview List

4.7.2 GEEP Products & Services

4.7.3 GEEP Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GEEP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Dell Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Dell Inc. Profile

Table Dell Inc. Overview List

4.8.2 Dell Inc. Products & Services

4.8.3 Dell Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dell Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 ITRenew Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 ITRenew Inc. Profile

Table ITRenew Inc. Overview List

4.9.2 ITRenew Inc. Products & Services

4.9.3 ITRenew Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ITRenew Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Apto Solutions, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Apto Solutions, Inc. Profile

Table Apto Solutions, Inc. Overview List

4.10.2 Apto Solutions, Inc. Products & Services

4.10.3 Apto Solutions, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Apto Solutions, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 CloudBlue (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 CloudBlue Profile

Table CloudBlue Overview List

4.11.2 CloudBlue Products & Services

4.11.3 CloudBlue Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CloudBlue (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Dataserv (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Dataserv Profile

Table Dataserv Overview List

4.12.2 Dataserv Products & Services

4.12.3 Dataserv Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dataserv (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 TES-AMM Pte Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 TES-AMM Pte Ltd. Profile

Table TES-AMM Pte Ltd. Overview List

4.13.2 TES-AMM Pte Ltd. Products & Services

4.13.3 TES-AMM Pte Ltd. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TES-AMM Pte Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 LifeSpan International, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 LifeSpan International, Inc. Profile

Table LifeSpan International, Inc. Overview List

4.14.2 LifeSpan International, Inc. Products & Services

4.14.3 LifeSpan International, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LifeSpan International, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Data Center IT Asset Disposition MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Figure Data Center IT Asset Disposition Demand in Data Sanitation/ Destruction, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Data Center IT Asset Disposition Demand in Data Sanitation/ Destruction, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Remarketing/Resale

Figure Data Center IT Asset Disposition Demand in Remarketing/Resale, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Data Center IT Asset Disposition Demand in Remarketing/Resale, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Recycling

Figure Data Center IT Asset Disposition Demand in Recycling, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Data Center IT Asset Disposition Demand in Recycling, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Data Center IT Asset Disposition Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Data Center IT Asset Disposition Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Data Center IT Asset Disposition Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Data Center IT Asset Disposition Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

