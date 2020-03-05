Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Growth Trends by Regions, Types, Application, Key Players & Industry Outlook to 2026

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market

The Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.5% to reach a market value of $XX billion by 2026.

Data Centre Cooling solutions are used for the maintenance of optimal operating condition required for the smooth operation of data centers. The data centers process a massive amount of data within a short interval of time, which produces a lot of heat and might damage the equipment. Cooling is necessary for optimum operation of data centers and hence consumes a majority of power. The data centers cooling operation consume around 38% of the total power consumed by the data center.

Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Dynamics

The global data center cooling solutions market is primarily driven by an increase in data storage needs, increase in adoption of cloud computing, the robust growth of big data in various industries, and development of IT infrastructure in developing and under-developed regions. High humidity levels which restrict the use of natural air for data center cooling is also one of the key factors boosting market growth.

However, the high cost of setup, high electricity consumption, and rising concern over carbon emission will hamper the market growth. According to the US Department of Energy, data centers are one of the most energy-intensive building types, consuming about 10 to 50 times the energy per floor space as compared to a typical commercial building.

In addition, new innovations with the use of natural sources of cooling will also restrict the market potential. For instance, in June 2018, Microsoft tested an undersea data center that could decrease the cost of cooling by 90%. New developments within data center cooling would provide lucrative opportunities to the market in the next couple of years.

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis

By cooling technique, the global data center cooling solutions market is segmented into Air-based cooling technique and Liquid-based cooling technique. Traditionally, Air conditioners were widely used for cooling the centers. However, with technological advancement and awareness about building greener data centers, liquid-based cooling systems will take over the market due to their higher efficiency and lower power consumption. It is expected that the liquid-based cooling systems segment will grow at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period.

By industry type, the global data center cooling solutions market is segmented into Telecom, IT, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy, and Others. Telecom, IT, and BFSI industry sectors collectively held the majority market share in the global data center cooling solutions market. IT industry dominated the market in 2018 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. With the growing market of cloud services, an increased number of data centers will be needed to hold the internet traffic and will further fuel market growth. Growing internet penetration globally will also give rise to an increase in internet traffic, therefore, forcing organizations to open more server rooms and data centers for smoother internet traffic flow.

By architecture, the market is segmented into room-based cooling and rack and row-based cooling. In 2018, the room-based cooling system held the major market share in the global data center cooling market. In a room-based cooling system, cold air is circulated in the data center from the centralized or by installing air-conditioners in the data center. However, with the growing popularity of rack and row-based cooling system due to technological advancements and their cost-effectiveness, it is expected that rack and row-based cooling system will post a higher of CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period. In rack and row based c0oling system, there is a dedicated cooling system placed among the rack and rows resulting in smooth airflow resulting in high efficiency and low utility costs.

Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Geographical Share

By geography, the global data center cooling solutions market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle-East and Africa (MEA).

North America holds the largest share of the global data center cooling solutions market. It is attributed to the significant rise in the number of data centers being built in the region. However, APAC is not far enough and will take over North America in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

APAC will post a high CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period. In APAC, it is expected that during the forecast period, internet penetration will grow at a significant rate due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure enhancement by government and private entities, especially in developing countries like China and India. For instance, CtrlS Datacenters, a company based out of India, announced in 2018 that it would invest ~$292 million in the country and open three new data centers. China also witnessed a significant rise in the construction of data centers by companies like China Mobile, Alibaba, China Unicom, and others. With rising internet penetration huge chunk data will be produced and data centers will be required to store and process the data. Market participants in regions like North America and Europe will focus more on investing and implementing on cost-effective and environment-friendly cooling systems.

Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Competitive Analysis

Major players in the market are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, regional expansions, and product launches to stand out as strong competitors in the market. The global data center cooling solutions market is competitive with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Airedale Air Conditioning, Climaveneta, Data Aire, Vertiv, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and STULZ. Other key players in the market include AIRSYS Refrigeration Allied Control (BitFury Group), Motivair, CITEC International, Daikin Industries, Delta Power Solutions, FUJITSU, and Green Revolution Cooling.

In October 2018, Fujitsu announced that it had developed a cooling control technology to substantially reduce data center energy consumption. Cooling system energy consumption cut 29% by calculating appropriate combination of internal air circulation and intake of outside air. In 2016, STULZ acquired Spanish HVAC equipment manufacturer Tecnivel.

Table of Contents

1. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research Objective and Scope of the Report

2. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market – Market Definition and Overview

3. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market – Executive Summary

3.1 Market Snippet by Cooling technique

3.2 Market Snippet by Industry vertical

3.3 Market Snippet by Architecture

3.4 Market Snippet by Region

3.5 DataM CLO Scenario

4. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market – Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Impacting Factors

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.1.1 Growing data center market

4.1.1.2 Rise in demand for cost-effective data center cooling systems

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.2.1 High investment costs

4.1.3 Opportunity

4.1.4 Impact Analysis

5. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market – Industry Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Regulatory Analysis

6. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market – By cooling technique

6.1. Room based cooling system

6.2. Row and rack-based cooling system

7. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market – By Industry vertical

7.1. IT

7.1.1. Introduction

7.1.2. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

7.2. Telecom

7.3. BFSI

7.4. Retail

7.5. Healthcare

7.6. Energy

7.7. Others

8. Data Center Cooling Market – By architecture

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By architecture

8.3 Market Attractiveness Index, By architecture

8.1.1 Room based cooling system

8.1.1.1 Introduction

8.1.1.2 Market Size Analysis and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

8.1.2 Row and rack-based cooling system

9. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Size – By Region

9.1. North America

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.2. APAC

9.2.1. China

9.2.2. Japan

9.2.3. South Korea

9.2.4. India

9.2.5. Rest of APAC

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. UK

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Rest of Europe

9.4. South America

9.4.1. Brazil

9.4.2. Argentina

9.4.3. Rest of South America

9.5. The Middle East and Africa

10. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market – Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.2 Competitor Strategy Analysis

10.3 Comparative Product Portfolio Analysis

10.4 Market Positioning/Share Analysis

10.5 Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

11. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market – Company Profiles

11.1 Airedale Air Conditioning

11.1.1 Company overview

11.1.2 Product portfolio and description

11.1.3 Key highlights

11.1.4 Financial overview

11.2 Climaveneta

11.3 Data Aire

11.4 Vertiv

11.5 Rittal

11.6 Schneider Electric

11.7 STULZ

11.8 FUJITSU

11.9 Allied Control (BitFury Group)

11.10 Motivair

11.11 CITEC International

11.12 Daikin Industries

11.13 Delta Power Solutions

12. Data Center Cooling Market – Premium Insights

13. Data Center Cooling Market – DataM

13.1 Appendix

13.2 About Us and Services

13.3 Contact Us

