Global Data Center Construction Market Key Players and Global Industry Revenue by Forecast 2025

Global data center construction market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are CORGAN, Currie & Brown Holdings Limited, DPR Construction, Holder Construction Company, AECOM, Arup, HDR, Jones Engineering Group, Turner Construction Company, FORTIS CONSTRUCTION, INC, ISG plc, Skanska, Gensler, Schneider Electric, Structure Tone, M. A. Mortenson Company, ROGERS-O’BRIEN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, LTD, Brasfield & Gorrie, Pepper Construction, The Boldt Company and others.

Global Data Center Construction Market By Infrastructure Type (electrical Infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general infrastructure), Data Center Type (Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, Tier IV), Organization Size (small organization, medium organization, large organization), Vertical (Banking, financial services and insurance, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Retail Colocation, Power & Energy, Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Data center is a dedicated place for performing telecommunications and storage operations. Construction of such place is called as data center construction. There are many new data center constructions are going on due to increasing number of internet across the global. The main applications of the data center include sever solution, storage solution, and switching & routing. With the help of data center we can extend a server’s reach with low power consumption and high speed.

Segmentation: Global Data Center Construction Market

By Infrastructure Type

electrical Infrastructure

mechanical infrastructure

general infrastructure

By Data Center Type

Tier I

Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Organization Size

small organization

medium organization

large organization

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Top Key Players in Data Center Construction Market Industry are:

CORGAN

Currie & Brown Holdings Limited

DPR Construction

Holder Construction Company

AECOM

Arup

HDR

Jones Engineering Group

Jones Engineering Group

The global data center construction market is segmented into four notable segments which are infrastructure type, data center type, organization size and vertical.

On the basis of infrastructure type, the market is segmented into electric infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure and general construction. Electric infrastructure segment is sub-segmented into UPS, generators, rack power distribution unit, transfer switches & switchgears and others (wires). Mechanical infrastructure segment is sub-segmented into cooling systems and racks. Cooling systems are further sub-segmented into CRAC and CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers and dry coolers, economizers and evaporative coolers and others. The general infrastructure segment is sub-segmented into building development, physical security, data center infrastructure management (dcim), building design and installation and commissioning services. In 2019, mechanical infrastructure segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of data center type, the market is segmented into tier I, tier II, tier III, and tier IV. In 2019, tier IV segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small organization, medium organization size, and large organization. In 2019, small organization segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, IT & telecommunications, government & defense, healthcare, retail colocation, power & energy, manufacturing and others. In 2019, retail colocation segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Recent Projects

In Victoria, Australia, The AECOM has created a new flagship data center and supporting energy center at its site in Victoria, Australia. The highlights of the project (Telstra Data Center and New Energy Center) include low energy cooling strategies, maximizing free-cooling through meeting the latest ASHRAE standards, to optimize cooling distribution to the racks.

In Cambridgeshire, UK, The ISG plc has completed the project (Wellcome Genome Campus) in February 2018 and value of the project was USD 9.05 million. The duration of the project is 48 weeks and the project was done by Fair Hurst Design Group (Architect). The key highlights of the project include 1.2 MW mixing high density and low-density rack facility, with associated mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

