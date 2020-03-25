Global Data Backup and Recovery Market 2020: Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Data Backup and Recovery market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Data Backup and Recovery market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2128576

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

HPE

CA Technologies

Dell

Veritas Technologies

Commvault

Acronis

Netapp

Veeam

Unitrends





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Replication

Data Reduction

Data Retention





Market segment by Application, Data Backup and Recovery can be split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom, IT, and ITes

Government and Defense

Ecommerce

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Data Backup and Recovery in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Backup and Recovery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Data Backup and Recovery Manufacturers

Data Backup and Recovery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Data Backup and Recovery Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Data Backup and Recovery market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-data-backup-and-recovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Data Backup and Recovery

1.1 Data Backup and Recovery Market Overview

1.1.1 Data Backup and Recovery Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Data Backup and Recovery Market by Type

1.3.1 Data Replication

1.3.2 Data Reduction

1.3.3 Data Retention

1.4 Data Backup and Recovery Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.4.2 Telecom, IT, and ITes

1.4.3 Government and Defense

1.4.4 Ecommerce

1.4.5 Healthcare

1.4.6 Energy and Power

1.4.7 Others

n

Chapter Two: Global Data Backup and Recovery Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Data Backup and Recovery Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Data Backup and Recovery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Microsoft

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Data Backup and Recovery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Oracle

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Data Backup and Recovery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 HPE

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Data Backup and Recovery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 CA Technologies

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Data Backup and Recovery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Dell

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Data Backup and Recovery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Veritas Technologies

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Data Backup and Recovery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Commvault

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Data Backup and Recovery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Acronis

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Data Backup and Recovery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Netapp

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Data Backup and Recovery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Veeam

3.12 Unitrends

n

Chapter Four: Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Data Backup and Recovery in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Data Backup and Recovery

n

Chapter Five: United States Data Backup and Recovery Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Data Backup and Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Data Backup and Recovery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Data Backup and Recovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Six: Europe Data Backup and Recovery Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Seven: China Data Backup and Recovery Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Data Backup and Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Data Backup and Recovery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Data Backup and Recovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eight: Japan Data Backup and Recovery Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Data Backup and Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Data Backup and Recovery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Data Backup and Recovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Data Backup and Recovery Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Data Backup and Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Data Backup and Recovery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Data Backup and Recovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Ten: India Data Backup and Recovery Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Data Backup and Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Data Backup and Recovery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Data Backup and Recovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Data Backup and Recovery Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Data Backup and Recovery Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Data Backup and Recovery Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Data Backup and Recovery Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Data Backup and Recovery Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Data Backup and Recovery Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Data Backup and Recovery Market Dynamics

12.1 Data Backup and Recovery Market Opportunities

12.2 Data Backup and Recovery Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Data Backup and Recovery Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Data Backup and Recovery Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2128576

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155