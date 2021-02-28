Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Advanced Technologies, Application, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

According to statistics cited by Symantec, in that one minute, more than 679 new malware variants may have been created (there were 357 million new malware variants detected in 2016 alone).

With the ever-increasing number of cybersecurity threats out there to deal with, it’s vital that you have the right protections in place. While you may not stop every threat, you can minimize your risks if you have the right cybersecurity solutions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cybersecurity Solutions and Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cybersecurity Solutions and Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cybersecurity Solutions and Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cybersecurity Solutions and Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Identity and Access Management (IAM).

Risk and compliance management

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Firewall

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Personal

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Telos Corporation

Akamai

Secureworks

NEC

Comodo

LinkedIn

FireEye

Schneider Electric

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cybersecurity Solutions and Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cybersecurity Solutions and Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cybersecurity Solutions and Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Identity and Access Management (IAM).

2.2.2 Risk and compliance management

2.2.3 Encryption

2.2.4 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

2.2.5 Unified Threat Management (UTM)

2.2.6 Firewall

2.2.7 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

2.2.8 Others

2.3 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Personal

2.5 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services by Players

3.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services by Regions

4.1 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cybersecurity Solutions and Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity Solutions and Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Telos Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Telos Corporation Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Telos Corporation News

11.2 Akamai

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Akamai Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Akamai News

11.3 Secureworks

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Secureworks Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Secureworks News

11.4 NEC

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.4.3 NEC Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 NEC News

11.5 Comodo

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.5.3 Comodo Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Comodo News

11.6 LinkedIn

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.6.3 LinkedIn Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 LinkedIn News

11.7 FireEye

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.7.3 FireEye Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 FireEye News

11.8 Schneider Electric

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.8.3 Schneider Electric Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Schneider Electric News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

