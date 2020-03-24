Global Custom Antibody Services Market Report 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2024

Custom antibody services include competitively priced packages and purification options for antibody production. Service Providers offer support for different types and steps of antibody production—from peptide design, synthesis, and carrier protein conjugation to animal immunization, serum collection, or hybridoma fusion, titer analysis, and final antibody purification. They also immunize with recombinant proteins or protein fragments provided by the customers(or expressed and purified in labs using cDNAs from the service providers’ extensive in-house genomics library) to generate antibodies in rabbits, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, mice, or rats.

The large downstream demand for Custom Antibody Services has been and still remains fairly stable. The global market size for custom antibody services reached 1188.95 Million USD in 2016 from 796.77 Million USD in 2012.

North America ranks the top in terms of market size of Custom Antibody Services, it alone consists of 39.21% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 33.01% of the global market. Asia Pacific ranks the third, consists of 18.76% of the global vustom antibody service market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies only 9.01% of the global Custom Antibody Service market.

Thermofisher ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Custom Antibody Services, occupies 18.97% of the global market share in 2016; While, Covance, with a market share of 14.94 %, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 45.62% of the global market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Custom Antibody Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Custom Antibody Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Custom Antibody Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ThermoFisher

GenScript

Abcam

MBS

ROCKLAND

ProSci

Biocompare

Bio-Rad

Covance

Capra Science

Innovagen

LIFE SCIENCE GROUP

Randox

GL Biochem

Abgent

This study considers the Custom Antibody Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BioScience Companies

BioScience Research Institutions

Hospitals

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Custom Antibody Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Custom Antibody Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Custom Antibody Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Custom Antibody Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Custom Antibody Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

