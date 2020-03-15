Global Cumene Industry Growth, End-User and Application Analysis Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Cumene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cumene market consists of sales of cumene and related services. It is used as a raw material in the synthesis of other organic compounds, such as phenol, acetone, acetophenone, and methyl styrene. It is also used as a thinner for paints and lacquers. Cumene is a colorless, flammable liquid and has a penetrating gasoline-like odor.

Rising demand for phenols and acetones in various industries contributes to the growth of the cumene industry. Cumene is used as a feed-stock in the production of phenol and acetone. Acetone is used as a solvent in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries where as phenols are used for the production of paints and coatings. Thus, strong demand for phenols and acetones has resulted in rise in the demand for cumene. For instance, in Gujarat, India, in 2017, the 8th global submit of Vibrant Gujarat, states that, the global demand for phenol is rising from 12.3 million tons in 2018 to 13.5 million tons in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Cumene Market Segmentation

By End-User Industry:

1. Paints Industry

2. Automotive Industry

3. Chemical Industry

4. Plastics Industry

5. Others

By Application:

1. Phenol

2. Acetone

3. Chromatography

4. Others

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2729&type=smp

The cumene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cumene market in 2019.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Cumene Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Cumene Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Cumene Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Cumene Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cumene Market

Chapter 27. Cumene Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Cumene Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2729

Some of the major key players involved in the Cumene market are

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP Plc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

CEPSA.

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Check Our Blog For More Information: http://blog.tbrc.info/