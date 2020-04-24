Global Crypto Hardware Wallets Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Technological Innovation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Global Crypto Hardware Wallets Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Crypto Hardware Wallets Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Crypto Hardware Wallets Market

Global crypto hardware wallets market is expected to register a substantial CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising consumption of devices such as computers and mobile phones.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global crypto hardware wallets market are Ledger SAS, Shift Cryptosecurity AG, Coinkite, BitLox, CoolWallet, Cryobit LLC., SatoshiLabs s.r.o., KeepKey, GEMNET Pte Ltd, BitMain Technologies Holding Company, Intel, OPENDIME, Cryobit LLC., among others.

Market Definition: Global Crypto Hardware Wallets Market

A crypto hardware wallet acts as a physical vault which is designed for offering safe storage for the cryptocurrency private key. These types of specially designed hard-drives are usually connected to the smartphone or computer through a USB. The hardware wallets usually do the transactions online but they are stored offline as they deliver increased security. These type of hardware wallets are compatible with various web interfaces and supports different currencies. Hardware wallets help in the easy transaction while keeping the money offline and also away from danger.

Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of cryptocurrency for fast and secure transactions will drive the market growth

Fluctuations in the monetary regulations is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Increasing venture capital investments will boost the growth of this market

High payments in the developing countries is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Uncertain regulatory status is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of technical understanding and awareness regarding cryptocurrency is also expected to hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Ledger launched a new Bluetooth enabled hardware wallet named the Ledger Nano X with the Ledger Live Mobile App which brings various features such as app-driven transactions to the Nano X users and the wallet balance tracking option for both Nano X and Nano S users

In 2016, Ledger introduced their users to Blockchain Open Ledger Operating System which enables for the building of source code portable native application around the secure core. This would enable any product or wallet which implements BOLOS to garner the protection against the application attacks by isolating the private keys

Competitive Analysis:

Global crypto hardware wallets market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of crypto hardware wallets market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

