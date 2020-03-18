Global Critical Illness Insurance Market 2020, By Product, Sources, Application, Types, Demand, Current Trend, Overview with Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2024

Critical illness insurance, otherwise known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy.

The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for example, having a heart bypass operation.

Critical illness insurance, otherwise known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2825446

In the last several years, global market of critical illness insurance developed rapidly, with CAGR of 16.48%. In 2017, global market size of critical illness insurance is nearly 27338.56 M USD; Asia region, especially China is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of Population and economy, of the global critical illness insurance market in 2017. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, Japan and Korea. This has led to an increase in Insurance investment over the years.

There are three kinds of Critical illness insurance paid out (cancer, Cancer, Heart Attack and Stroke), Cancer remains the most common cause of critical illness claims at 67.94%, followed by heart attack (13.34%), stroke (8.46%) and Other (10.26%) in 2017

According to this study, over the next five years the Critical Illness Insurance market will register a 16.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 63700 million by 2024, from US$ 25600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Critical Illness Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Critical Illness Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Critical Illness Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Cancer

Heart Attack

Stroke

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

China Life Insurance

Ping An Insurance

China Pacific Insurance

Aviva

Legal & General

New China Life Insurance

AXA

Prudential plc

Aegon

Allianz

AIG

UnitedHealthcare

Zurich

MetLife

Dai-ichi Life Group

Sun Life Financial

Huaxia life Insurance

Aflac

Liberty Mutual

HCF

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Critical Illness Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Critical Illness Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Critical Illness Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Critical Illness Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Critical Illness Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-critical-illness-insurance-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Critical Illness Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Disease Insurance

2.2.2 Medical Insurance

2.2.3 Income Protection Insurance

2.3 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Critical Illness Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cancer

2.4.2 Heart Attack

2.4.3 Stroke

2.5 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Critical Illness Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Critical Illness Insurance by Regions

4.1 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Critical Illness Insurance by Countries

7.2 Europe Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Critical Illness Insurance by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Forecast

10.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Critical Illness Insurance Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Critical Illness Insurance Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 China Life Insurance

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.1.3 China Life Insurance Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 China Life Insurance News

11.2 Ping An Insurance

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.2.3 Ping An Insurance Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ping An Insurance News

11.3 China Pacific Insurance

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.3.3 China Pacific Insurance Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 China Pacific Insurance News

11.4 Aviva

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.4.3 Aviva Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Aviva News

11.5 Legal & General

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.5.3 Legal & General Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Legal & General News

11.6 New China Life Insurance

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.6.3 New China Life Insurance Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 New China Life Insurance News

11.7 AXA

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.7.3 AXA Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 AXA News

11.8 Prudential plc

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.8.3 Prudential plc Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Prudential plc News

11.9 Aegon

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.9.3 Aegon Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Aegon News

11.10 Allianz

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Critical Illness Insurance Product Offered

11.10.3 Allianz Critical Illness Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Allianz News

11.11 AIG

11.12 UnitedHealthcare

11.13 Zurich

11.14 MetLife

11.15 Dai-ichi Life Group

11.16 Sun Life Financial

11.17 Huaxia life Insurance

11.18 Aflac

11.19 Liberty Mutual

11.20 HCF

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2825446

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155