Global Continuous Delivery Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The Global Continuous Delivery Market was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.09 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.75% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. According to Perforce, 65% of managers, software developers, and executives report that their organizations have started the use of continuous delivery.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312782

– The market for continuous delivery is expanding at a significant rate, due to the adoption of AI and machine learning, rapid deployment of connected infrastructure, and proliferation of automated digital devices.

– However, open source continuous delivery projects and tools are set to dominate the commercial continuous delivery tools segment, which is driving the growth of the service continuous delivery market. The continuous delivery market aids businesses or enterprises to transform their service delivery and operations processes to achieve higher accuracy, cost savings, and high productivity.

– Additionally, it generates a significant amount of valuable information, which helps make smarter and faster decisions, right from optimizing the current processes and operations to predict when, where, and how to provide best products and services.

– However, the lack of skilled labor is expected to hinder the growth of the continuous delivery market. Many organizations are reluctant to accept changes by adopting new technologies in existing processes and toolchains. Organizations find it difficult to adopt end-to-end automated practices for implementing DevOps and continuous delivery tools. Such factors are expected to hinder market growth.

Scope of the Global Continuous Delivery Market Report

Continuous delivery is the ability to get changes of all types including configuration changes, new features, bug fixes, and experiments into production, or into the hands of users, safely and quickly in a sustainable way. Continuous delivery is an evolving software development technology that improves and automates the software delivery process in any industry. Depending upon the end user requirement and organization size, various types of deployment can be made.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment to Gain Significant Traction in the Continuous Delivery Market

– The implementation of continuous delivery tools on the cloud provides high scalability, flexibility, and sharing capabilities, with defined authority. The industry players into continuous delivery tools are utilizing the opportunity to tap the market.

– The public cloud is based on the standard cloud computing platforms these type of services is comparatively inexpensive to the private cloud, as the cloud is shared among multiple users.

– The cloud technology is steadily gaining acceptance from various enterprises, globally, as cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure.

– However, with continuous development and innovations in technology, many service providers are offering better security with end-to-end encryption and monitoring services.

– In March 2018, IBM launched a private cloud platform, which is expected to compel industry players to offer similar solutions. This is, in turn, expected to propel the market growth over the coming years.

North America to Occupy the Largest Share

– The North American region is projected to have the largest growth in demand due to the early adoption of cloud-based technologies and IoT by the United States. However, benefits, such as improved flexibility and agility as well as being able to implement new applications, also hold significance.

– Additionally, in the North American region, companies are adopting cloud-based applications, and it was estimated that nearly 35% of SMBs in the United States have already deployed cloud solutions. There have been a series of mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions in North America to take advantage of this opportunity. For instance, Steltix has partnered with Autodeploy to bring continuous deployment and delivery software suite to the European markets.

– The major driver behind these investments has been the continuous evolution of new technologies to utilize the volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, retail, healthcare, communications, and manufacturing applications in North America are expected to hold a significant share in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The continuous delivery market is fragmented. With the adoption of new technologies, many players are entering into the market with innovation and development making the market competitive. Some of the key players include XebiaLabs, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, Wipro Limited,Salesforce.com, CA Technologies (Broadcom Company), Electric Cloud Inc. (CloudBees Inc. ), Red Hat Inc. (IBM), Atlassian Corporation PLC, among others.

– June 2019 – Microsoft launched AI Digital Labs in India. Microsoft will partner with 10 higher education institutions to provide infrastructure, curriculum, training, access to cloud and AI services and dev tools and support. According to Microsoft, nearly 1.5 lakh students will be skilled for a future-ready workforce.

– May 2019 – Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, and Dell Technologies announced a strategic technology agreement. Extending the long-standing relationship between the two companies, Dell Technologies will expand the use of Salesforce’s market-leading sales, service, and marketing applications and CRM platform, which have been made smarter by Einstein artificial intelligence, to thousands of Dell Technologies employees worldwide, empowering them to deliver even greater customer success.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– XebiaLabs

– Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies)

– IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.)

– Electric Cloud Inc. (CloudBees Inc. )

– Atlassian Corporation PLC

– Microsoft Corporation

– Accenture PLC

– Wipro Limited

– Salesforce.com

– Flexagon LLC

– Clarive Software Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/continuous-delivery-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand For Automation Across Business Processes

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Open Source Tools And Projects Dominating Commercial Solutions

4.3.2 Maintaining Data Security And Privacy

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Large Enterprises

5.2.2 Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.3.2 Telecom and IT

5.3.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.3.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Government and Defense

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 XebiaLabs

6.1.2 Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies)

6.1.3 IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.)

6.1.4 Electric Cloud Inc. (CloudBees Inc. )

6.1.5 Atlassian Corporation PLC

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 Accenture PLC

6.1.8 Wipro Limited

6.1.9 Salesforce.com

6.1.10 Flexagon LLC

6.1.11 Clarive Software Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312782

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155