Global Contact Center as a Service Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Top Segments, Application, Leading Manufacturers, Growth Analysis and Business Outlook 2025

Contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions offer similar functional capabilities to those of on-premises contact center infrastructure, but there are key differences. With CCaaS, connectivity to other cloud-based applications may be easier, consumption is paid for via monthly subscription, and there is a stronger focus on service capabilities. Functions and abilities that organizations consider when reviewing their contact center requirements include: • Automatic call distribution (ACD) and interactive voice response (IVR). • Universal routing and queuing of voice and internet channels • A chatbot capability to support self-service and assisted-service interactions and transactions. • Proactive contact, including outbound dialing and SMS, as well as push text and email notifications. • Access to customer data • Support for virtual operations, remote agents and subject matter expets • Customer relationship tracking, management applications and operational support applications.
According to this study, over the next five years the Contact Center as a Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contact Center as a Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contact Center as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Contact Center as a Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Onshore Outsourcing
Offshore Outsourcing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Government & Public
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Five9
inContact
Talkdesk
Genesys
8×8
NewVoiceMedia
Serenova
Connect First
Noble Systems
Cisco (BroadSoft)
Evolve IP
Nuance



Content Guru
Puzzel (Intelecom)
Orange Business
Services
Capgemini
BT
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Contact Center as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Contact Center as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Contact Center as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Contact Center as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Contact Center as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Contact Center as a Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Contact Center as a Service Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Contact Center as a Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Contact Center as a Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 Onshore Outsourcing
2.2.2 Offshore Outsourcing
2.3 Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Contact Center as a Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Contact Center as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Contact Center as a Service Segment by Application
2.4.1 Telecom & IT
2.4.2 BFSI
2.4.3 Healthcare & Life Sciences
2.4.4 Government & Public
2.4.5 Retail & Consumer Goods
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Contact Center as a Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Contact Center as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Contact Center as a Service by Players
3.1 Global Contact Center as a Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Contact Center as a Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Contact Center as a Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Contact Center as a Service by Regions
4.1 Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Contact Center as a Service Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Contact Center as a Service Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Contact Center as a Service Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Contact Center as a Service Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Contact Center as a Service by Countries
7.2 Europe Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Contact Center as a Service by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Contact Center as a Service Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Contact Center as a Service Market Forecast
10.1 Global Contact Center as a Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Contact Center as a Service Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Contact Center as a Service Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Contact Center as a Service Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Contact Center as a Service Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Five9
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Contact Center as a Service Product Offered
11.1.3 Five9 Contact Center as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Five9 News
11.2 inContact
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Contact Center as a Service Product Offered
11.2.3 inContact Contact Center as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 inContact News
11.3 Talkdesk
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Contact Center as a Service Product Offered
11.3.3 Talkdesk Contact Center as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Talkdesk News
11.4 Genesys
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Contact Center as a Service Product Offered
11.4.3 Genesys Contact Center as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Genesys News
11.5 8×8
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Contact Center as a Service Product Offered
11.5.3 8×8 Contact Center as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 8×8 News
11.6 NewVoiceMedia
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Contact Center as a Service Product Offered
11.6.3 NewVoiceMedia Contact Center as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 NewVoiceMedia News
11.7 Serenova
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Contact Center as a Service Product Offered
11.7.3 Serenova Contact Center as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Serenova News
11.8 Connect First
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Contact Center as a Service Product Offered
11.8.3 Connect First Contact Center as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Connect First News
11.9 Noble Systems
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Contact Center as a Service Product Offered
11.9.3 Noble Systems Contact Center as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Noble Systems News
11.10 Cisco (BroadSoft)
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Contact Center as a Service Product Offered
11.10.3 Cisco (BroadSoft) Contact Center as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Cisco (BroadSoft) News
11.11 Evolve IP
11.12 Nuance
11.13 Talkdesk
11.14 Genesys
11.15 NewVoiceMedia
11.16 Content Guru
11.17 Puzzel (Intelecom)
11.18 Orange Business
11.19 Services
11.20 Capgemini
11.21 BT
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
