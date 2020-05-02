Global Construction software Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Construction software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Construction software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint, Inc

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-Contractors

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Construction software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Installed-PC Software

1.4.3 Installed-Mobile Software

1.4.4 Cloud-based Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Construction software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Building Owners

1.5.3 Independent Construction Managers

1.5.4 Sub-Contractors

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Construction software Market Size

2.2 Construction software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Construction software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Construction software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Construction software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Construction software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Construction software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Construction software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Construction software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Construction software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Construction software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Construction software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Construction software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Construction software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Construction software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Construction software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Construction software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Construction software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Construction software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Construction software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Construction software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Construction software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Construction software Key Players in China

7.3 China Construction software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Construction software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Construction software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Construction software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Construction software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Construction software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Construction software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Construction software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Construction software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Construction software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Construction software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Construction software Key Players in India

10.3 India Construction software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Construction software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Construction software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Construction software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Construction software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Construction software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Aconex Ltd

12.1.1 Aconex Ltd Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Construction software Introduction

12.1.4 Aconex Ltd Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Aconex Ltd Recent Development

12.2 Procore

12.2.1 Procore Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Construction software Introduction

12.2.4 Procore Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Procore Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Construction software Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 Viewpoint, Inc

12.4.1 Viewpoint, Inc Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Construction software Introduction

12.4.4 Viewpoint, Inc Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Viewpoint, Inc Recent Development

12.5 Odoo S.A

12.5.1 Odoo S.A Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Construction software Introduction

12.5.4 Odoo S.A Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Odoo S.A Recent Development

12.6 Buildertrend

12.6.1 Buildertrend Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Construction software Introduction

12.6.4 Buildertrend Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Buildertrend Recent Development

12.7 CMiC

12.7.1 CMiC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Construction software Introduction

12.7.4 CMiC Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 CMiC Recent Development

12.8 Sage

12.8.1 Sage Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Construction software Introduction

12.8.4 Sage Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Sage Recent Development

12.9 Co-construct

12.9.1 Co-construct Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Construction software Introduction

12.9.4 Co-construct Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Co-construct Recent Development

12.10 Jiansoft

12.10.1 Jiansoft Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Construction software Introduction

12.10.4 Jiansoft Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Jiansoft Recent Development

12.11 e-Builder

12.12 Yonyou

12.13 MyCollab

12.14 Jonas

12.15 Jinshisoft

12.16 Microsoft

12.17 Fieldwire

12.18 GLODON

12.19 RedTeam

12.20 eSUB

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

