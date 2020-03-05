Global Construction Management Software Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Global Construction Management Software Market research report analyzes the several products and services, market status, market outlook of a several regions across the world. In addition to this, the Construction Management Software report studies the leading players in the worldwide market. Also, Construction Management Software market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The report splits the Construction Management Software Market by product type, end user, application, and geographical regions.

This report studies the global Construction Management Software market, analyzes and researches the Construction Management Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Bentley Systems

PlanGrid

Procore

The Sage Group

Trimble

Viewpoint

Aconex

BrickControl

BuilderStorm

BuildStar

BuildTools

CATCloud

Dexter & Chaney

e-Builder

ExactLogix

eSUB

Jonas Construction Software

Snagmaster

Systemates

Newforma

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Desktop

Web-based

Personal

Other

Market segment by Application, Construction Management Software can be split into

Construction Industry

Commercial Building

Other

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Construction Management Software

1.1 Construction Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Construction Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Construction Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Construction Management Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Desktop

1.3.2 Web-based

1.3.3 Personal

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Construction Management Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Construction Industry

1.4.2 Commercial Building

1.4.3 Other

Chapter Two: Global Construction Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Construction Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Bentley Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 PlanGrid

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Procore

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 The Sage Group

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Trimble

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Viewpoint

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Aconex

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 BrickControl

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 BuilderStorm

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 BuildStar

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 BuildTools

3.12 CATCloud

3.13 Dexter & Chaney

3.14 e-Builder

3.15 ExactLogix

3.16 eSUB

3.17 Jonas Construction Software

3.18 Snagmaster

3.19 Systemates

3.20 Newforma

Chapter Four: Global Construction Management Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Construction Management Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Construction Management Software

Chapter Five: United States Construction Management Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Construction Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Construction Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: EU Construction Management Software Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Construction Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Construction Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: Japan Construction Management Software Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Construction Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Construction Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: China Construction Management Software Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Construction Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China Construction Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 China Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: India Construction Management Software Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Construction Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 India Construction Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 India Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Construction Management Software Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Construction Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Southeast Asia Construction Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 Southeast Asia Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Construction Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 EU Construction Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 Japan Construction Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 China Construction Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 India Construction Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Construction Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Construction Management Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Construction Management Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Construction Management Software Market Opportunities

12.2 Construction Management Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Construction Management Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Construction Management Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

