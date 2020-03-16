Global Construction Bid Software Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

A construction bid is the process of providing a potential customer with a proposal to build or manage the building of a structure. It’s also the method through which subcontractors pitch their services to general contractors.

In 2017, the global Construction Bid Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Construction Bid Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Bid Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

iSqFt Holdings

Chetu

Sage Software

Pantera Global Technology

Tenderfield

Construction Software Technologies

Bid Planroom

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Construction Company

General Contractors

Construction Managers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Bid Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Bid Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Bid Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Construction Bid Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Construction Bid Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Construction Company

1.5.3 General Contractors

1.5.4 Construction Managers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Construction Bid Software Market Size

2.2 Construction Bid Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Construction Bid Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Construction Bid Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Construction Bid Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Construction Bid Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Construction Bid Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Construction Bid Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Construction Bid Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Construction Bid Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 iSqFt Holdings

12.1.1 iSqFt Holdings Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.1.4 iSqFt Holdings Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 iSqFt Holdings Recent Development

12.2 Chetu

12.2.1 Chetu Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.2.4 Chetu Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Chetu Recent Development

12.3 Sage Software

12.3.1 Sage Software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.3.4 Sage Software Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Sage Software Recent Development

12.4 Pantera Global Technology

12.4.1 Pantera Global Technology Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.4.4 Pantera Global Technology Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Pantera Global Technology Recent Development

12.5 Tenderfield

12.5.1 Tenderfield Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.5.4 Tenderfield Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Tenderfield Recent Development

12.6 Construction Software Technologies

12.6.1 Construction Software Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.6.4 Construction Software Technologies Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Construction Software Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Bid Planroom

12.7.1 Bid Planroom Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.7.4 Bid Planroom Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Bid Planroom Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

