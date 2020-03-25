Global Construction Bid Management Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report focuses on the global Construction Bid Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Bid Management development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Construction Bid Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2373773

The key players covered in this study

Sage

RedTeam

SmartBid

iSqFt

Pantera Global Technology

Bidtracer

InEight

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Installed – Mac

Installed – Windows

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Organization

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Bid Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Bid Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Bid Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-construction-bid-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Construction Bid Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud, SaaS, Web

1.4.3 Installed – Mac

1.4.4 Installed – Windows

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Construction Bid Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Organization

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Construction Bid Management Market Size

2.2 Construction Bid Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Construction Bid Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Construction Bid Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Construction Bid Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Construction Bid Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Construction Bid Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Construction Bid Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Construction Bid Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Construction Bid Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Sage

12.1.1 Sage Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction

12.1.4 Sage Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Sage Recent Development

12.2 RedTeam

12.2.1 RedTeam Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction

12.2.4 RedTeam Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 RedTeam Recent Development

12.3 SmartBid

12.3.1 SmartBid Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction

12.3.4 SmartBid Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SmartBid Recent Development

12.4 iSqFt

12.4.1 iSqFt Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction

12.4.4 iSqFt Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 iSqFt Recent Development

12.5 Pantera Global Technology

12.5.1 Pantera Global Technology Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction

12.5.4 Pantera Global Technology Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Pantera Global Technology Recent Development

12.6 Bidtracer

12.6.1 Bidtracer Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction

12.6.4 Bidtracer Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Bidtracer Recent Development

12.7 InEight

12.7.1 InEight Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction

12.7.4 InEight Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 InEight Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2373773

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155