Global Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2025:Types, Market Statistics, Production, Application, Industry Size & Share, Key Vendors and Growth

According to this study, over the next five years the Connected Home Security System market will register a 18.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 155.6 million by 2024, from US$ 80 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Connected Home Security System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Connected Home Security System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Connected Home Security System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Monitor System

Alarm System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Villa

Apartment

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Honeywell

ADT

Panasonic

Samsung

Securitas

Scout Alarm

Vivint

LifeShield

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Connected Home Security System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Connected Home Security System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Connected Home Security System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Connected Home Security System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Connected Home Security System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Connected Home Security System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Connected Home Security System Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Connected Home Security System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Connected Home Security System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Monitor System

2.3 Connected Home Security System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Connected Home Security System Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Connected Home Security System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Connected Home Security System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Villa

2.4.2 Apartment

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Connected Home Security System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Connected Home Security System Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Connected Home Security System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Connected Home Security System by Players

3.1 Global Connected Home Security System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Connected Home Security System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Connected Home Security System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Connected Home Security System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Connected Home Security System by Regions

4.1 Connected Home Security System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Connected Home Security System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Connected Home Security System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Connected Home Security System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Connected Home Security System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Connected Home Security System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Connected Home Security System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Connected Home Security System Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Connected Home Security System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Connected Home Security System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Connected Home Security System by Countries

7.2 Europe Connected Home Security System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Connected Home Security System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security System by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security System Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security System Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Connected Home Security System Market Forecast

10.1 Global Connected Home Security System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Connected Home Security System Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Connected Home Security System Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Connected Home Security System Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Connected Home Security System Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Honeywell

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Connected Home Security System Product Offered

11.1.3 Honeywell Connected Home Security System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Honeywell News

11.2 ADT

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Connected Home Security System Product Offered

11.2.3 ADT Connected Home Security System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 ADT News

11.3 Panasonic

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Connected Home Security System Product Offered

11.3.3 Panasonic Connected Home Security System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Panasonic News

11.4 Samsung

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Connected Home Security System Product Offered

11.4.3 Samsung Connected Home Security System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Samsung News

11.5 Securitas

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Connected Home Security System Product Offered

11.5.3 Securitas Connected Home Security System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Securitas News

11.6 Scout Alarm

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Connected Home Security System Product Offered

11.6.3 Scout Alarm Connected Home Security System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Scout Alarm News

11.7 Vivint

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Connected Home Security System Product Offered

11.7.3 Vivint Connected Home Security System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Vivint News

11.8 LifeShield

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Connected Home Security System Product Offered

11.8.3 LifeShield Connected Home Security System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 LifeShield News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

